RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#212 :: Friday, 29 October 2021

1. Intellinews: Putin tells Gazprom to increase European gas supply
2. Wall Street Journal: Natural Gas Prices Fall on Putin Order for More Russian Exports
3. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, RUSSIA AND THE WEST: CONVERGENCE OR DIVERGENCE? – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/10/28/russia-and-the-west-convergence-or-divergence/
4. Paul Grenier: Link to recording: Russia’s National Idea (Simone Weil Center)
5. Reuters: ‘We have to survive’: some businesses flout Moscow COVID-19 lockdown
6. Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: Paul Stronski, Russia’s Response to Its Spiraling COVID-19 Crisis Is Too Little, Too Late. As Russia weathers a fourth surge of COVID-19 cases, the country’s management of the public health challenge has yet to improve. What factors led the country here, and what does this mean for the Putin regime and the Russian people going forward?
7. The Economist: Lenin would be baffled. Russia’s once-tame Communist Party is becoming an opposition force. The Kremlin and the party’s own leader are worried.
8. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 28 OCTOBER 2021 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/10/28/russian-federation-sitrep-28-october-2021/
9. Meduza: Hail to the Chiefs. Moscow and Tatarstan still can’t agree how many presidents Russia should have.
10. TASS: Putin to deliver two speeches online during G20 summit, says Kremlin spokesman – tass.com/politics/1355629
11. Opendemocracy.net: What can we expect from Russia at COP26? We ask experts whether the Kremlin’s latest moves on climate, including its 2060 net-zero target, heralds genuine change or more greenwash.
12. Bloomberg: Russia Has Abandoned Climate Denial and That May Prove Awkward. The Kremlin’s COP26 summit proposals risk dragging geopolitical disputes into climate negotiations.
13. Moscow Times: Russia’s Change in Tone on Climate Is Unlikely to Spark Rapid Green Transition. The world’s fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases is still in the bargaining stage of decarbonization, experts told The Moscow Times.
14. Valdai Discussion Club: Export of Hydrogen From Russia: A Balance Between Hype and Opportunities. It is a shift in the focus of discussions from the export of hydrogen to the full integration of the hydrogen economy into the country’s long-term development strategy that will allow Russia to realise its potential in this area, writes Yuriy Melnikov, Ph.D., Senior Analyst, Energy Centre, Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/export-of-hydrogen-from-russia/
15. TASS: Russian film Unclenching the Fists nominated for Oscar to be released online on October 30 – tass.com/society/1355431
16. Moscow Times: Archie Brown Is Awarded the Pushkin House Book Prize. “The Human Factor: Gorbachev, Reagan and Thatcher and the End of the Cold War”
17. Washington Post: Three decades after the Soviet era, this Moscow street echoes what was.. And hints where Russia is heading. Welcome to Tverskaya Street. (excerpt)
18. RFE/RL: Russia Approves Additional Overflight Permits For U.S. Airlines
19. Forbes: U.S. Air Force Bombers Are Rehearsing Their New Main Mission—Sinking Russian Ships
20. Eurasianet.org: Russia looks to Taliban to contain Islamic State in Afghanistan. Moscow seems willing to tolerate Taliban rights abuses, if the movement can get the job done.
21. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, The Russian and American Revolutions From Above in Comparative Perspective: Tentative Conclusions (excerpt)
22. Washington Post editorial: The absurd ‘crime’ of religious worship in Putin’s Russia
