RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#21 :: Friday, 29 January 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#21 :: Friday, 29 January 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. rt.com: Fyodor Lukyanov, The best way to repair the Russian/American relationship is for both sides to minimise contacts, and keep out of each other’s way – rt.com/russia/513986-putin-biden-contacts-relations/
2. The Independent (UK): Mary Dejevsky, It may appear that we’re back in the USSR, but a lot has changed in Russia since the 1980s. There’s a vintage feel about the events taking place today but for all their superficial similarities it would be a mistake to revert to old assumptions.
3. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, CRACKPOT THEORY NO. 10: WE SHOULDN’T LET HOW BAD GUYS THINK AFFECT OUR ACTIONS – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/01/28/crackpot-theory-no-10-we-shouldnt-let-how-bad-guys-think-affect-our-actions/
4. rt.com: Majority of Russians now support nationwide vaccination against Covid-19 as opposition to government’s plan shrinks, poll reveals – rt.com/russia/514051-covid-nationwide-vaccination-support/
5. Raising Hell: QandA: Who The Hell Is Alexei Navalny? (Interview with Katya Kazbek) – roycekurmelovs.substack.com/p/whoisnavalny
6. TASS: Izvestia: Germany continues to drag its feet on providing information for Navalny case.
7. rt.com: Building dubbed ‘Putin’s Palace’ by Navalny is an empty shell, say Russian journalists in video from Black Sea building site – rt.com/russia/514016-putin-palace-empty-shell/
8. Meduza: ‘The power is on your side now — but this won’t last forever’. Alexey Navalny’s statement in court during the hearing challenging his detention.
9. politros.com: US paid for studio for filming Navalny’s video about “Putin’s palace” – politros.com/196650-ssha-oplatili-navalnomu-kinostudiyu-dlya-semok-rolika-o-dvorce-putina?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop
10. Financial Times: Anthony Brenton, Letter: A mistaken analysis leads to bad policy on Russia
11. Intellinews: Navalny stirs dissent in the Communist Party of Russia. The Communist Party of Russia is torn between the old guard that are in effect aligned with the Kremlin as the “systemic opposition” and the younger progressive guard that want to align with change. Tensions in the party are rising.
12. Moscow Times: Michele Berdy, Insurrection and Sedition in Russian Translation.
13. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 28 JANUARY 2021 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/01/28/russian-federation-sitrep-28-january-2021/
14. Moscow Times: Pandemic Pushed Russians’ Household Finances to Decade Low. But Russia’s wider economy was one of the best performers last year.
15. TASS: Russian non-resource, non-energy export over $160 bln in 2020 – Export Center.
16. The Unz Review: Pepe Escobar, Why the US Deep State Won’t Forgive Russia and Iran – unz.com/pescobar/why-the-us-deep-state-wont-forgive-russia-and-iran/
17. Russia Matters: Expert Survey: How Will Climate Change Impact U.S.-Russian Relations?
18. Intellinews: Ben Aris, The Kremlin launches drive to revive Cold War missile treaties nixed by US. Since 2002 the US has pulled out of several Cold War security deals. Now Putin wants to bring them back.
19. Valdai Discussion Club: Biden’s Sanctions Policy. The First Steps. Joe Biden and Congress have yet to create new sanctions regimes. And here, in all likelihood, a certain revision of the existing policy lies ahead. It is unlikely to lead to radical qualitative changes in all azimuths, but a correction of important details can be expected, writes Valdai Club Programme Director Ivan Timofeev. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/biden-s-sanctions-policy-the-first-steps/
20. TASS: Issue of incorporating Donbass into Russia not on the Kremlin agenda.
21. Wall Street Journal: In Azerbaijan, Winning the War in Nagorno-Karabakh Was Easier Than Reconciling With Armenia. Thousands of dead and worries over the welfare of prisoners complicate efforts to build a lasting peace between the two nations.
22. Russia Beyond: Hear the ACTUAL voices of Lenin, Nicholas II, Stalin and others – rbth.com/history/333332-hear-actual-voices-of-lenin-stalin-nicholas-ii
23. Eliot Borenstein: The Saker and Unz Review
You must log in to post a comment.