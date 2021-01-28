RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#20 :: Thursday, 28 January 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#20 :: Thursday, 28 January 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.
1. Mark Galeotti: Re: 2021-#19-Johnson’s Russia List (Irrussianality)
2. TASS: Pandemic in Russia slowly receding, Putin says – tass.com/society/1250055
3. Interfax: Russian population down almost 0.5 mln to 146.24 mln over 2020, lowest level since 2014.
4. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Putin strikes a conciliatory tone in his World Economic Forum speech but warns of an “all against all” fight if tensions are ignored.
5. Intellinews: Ben Aris, OUTLOOK 2021 Russia. Russia weathered the corona storm better than most, but that was a function of its underdeveloped nature of its economy and huge financial reserves rather than doing something clever.
6. Valdai Discussion Club: Sail Away Tomorrow: Where Should We Sail? Sooner or later, the world will somehow return to globalisation. Or rather, sooner or later, the world will create a new model of globalisation, which will be as different from the old model at the beginning of the century, as the modern Formula 1 car is incomparable to the first Ford Model T, writes Andrey Kortunov, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC). – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/sail-away-tomorrow-where-should-we-sail/
7. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Baunov, The Pandemic Has Failed to Unite Russia and Europe – carnegie.ru/commentary/83741
8. TASS: Russia has many more Putin supporters than opponents, says Kremlin.
9. Moscow Times: Navalny Kept in Custody Ahead of Sunday Protests.
10. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russian authorities to consider Navalny’s ‘technical release’
11. Paul Goble: Navalny’s Supporters have Tripled since 2013 but his Opponents Still Consolidated Behind Putin, Levada’s Denis Volkov Says.
12. Postsocialism: Jeremy Morris, Navalny, political protest and opposition in Russia – postsocialism.org/2021/01/28/navalny-political-protest-and-opposition-in-russia/
13. Washington Post: Russia arrested opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Widespread protests reveal the cracks in Putin’s support. What’s happening in the country, part 1. (PONARS scholars)
14. Washington Post: Alexei Navalny’s return to Russia — and his arrest — have upended Russian politics. What’s happening in the country, part 2. (PONARS scholars)
15. rt.com: Russia to slash oil exports to curb rising domestic fuel prices – report.
16. rt.com: Moscow issues hefty fines to US state-run media RFERL for failure to declare ‘foreign agent’ status on material aimed at Russians – rt.com/russia/513820-broadcaster-foreign-agent-fine/
17. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, Can the CIA resuscitate U.S.-Russian relations?
18. AP: Renewed US-Russia nuke pact won’t fix emerging arms threats
19. Russian International Affairs Council: The Fallout of the US-Iran Confrontation for Russia: Revisiting Factors in Moscow’s Calculus – russiancouncil.ru/en/activity/publications/the-fallout-of-the-us-iran-confrontation-for-russia-revisiting-factors-in-moscow-s-calculus/
20. theduran.com: Francis Moore, The US and Russia. A bulwark of democracy and a totalitarian regime – theduran.com/the-us-and-russia-a-bulwark-of-democracy-and-a-totalitarian-regime/
21. Moon of Alabama: More Cyber Crimes, Attributed To Russia, Are Shown To Have Come From Elsewhere – moonofalabama.org/2021/01/more-cyber-crimes-attributed-to-russia-are-shown-to-have-come-from-elsewhere.html
22. Bloomberg: Far-Right Twitter Influencer Accused of 2016 ‘Vote Theft’
23. taibbi.substack.com: Matt Taibbi, The Echo Chamber Era. Trust in media is down, but if journalists don’t listen to critics anyway, why should they care? (except) – taibbi.substack.com/p/the-echo-chamber-era
24. The Unz Review: The Saker, With “Biden” in the White House, the Kremlin Now Needs to Change Gear. (excerpt) – unz.com/tsaker/with-biden-in-the-white-house-the-kremlin-now-needs-to-change-gear/
