RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#196 :: Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#196 :: Wednesday, 6 October 2021
1. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Why Did Fiona Hill Join the Trump Administration? Fiona Hill’s recent Foreign Affairs article is flawed, both in its failure to explain why Hill elected to serve as an aide to Trump, whom she clearly reviled, and in its recapitulation of key episodes that took place during the administration.
2. Valdai Discussion Club: On the Threshold of the 21st Century’s Great Reassembly: Paths to the Future and Russia’s Stakes. When the obvious leaders of the past are losing their positions, Russia has a chance to use its creative potential and unique historical experience, and, relying on the culture of life “according to conscience”, to offer the world a new economic and social model — a model of harmony between man and nature, writes Valdai Club expert Andrey Bezrukov. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/on-the-threshold-of-the-21st-century/
3. TASS: Izvestia: Russia could face 30,000 new daily coronavirus cases.
4. RFE/RL: WHO Still Reviewing Data On Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine.
5. Interfax: There can be no forcible vaccination for Covid-19 in Russia – Matviyenko.
6. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Who Cares About the Pandora Papers? The sorry truth would seem to be that by now no one is either surprised nor mobilized by the Pandora revelations.
7. The American Conservative: Gabriel Gavin, Saving The Russian Main Street. While Big Tech is killing American small businesses, Russia has resisted.
8. rt.com: World Bank raises Russia’s GDP growth to 4.3% this year – rt.com/business/536705-world-bank-raises-russia-gdp-growth/
9. TASS: Kommersant: Russia sets ambitious carbon neutrality goals.
10. Wall Street Journal: Climate Change Is Melting Russia’s Permafrost—and Challenging Its Oil Economy. Across Russia, the thawing of earth thought to be forever frozen cracks buildings, infrastructure; ‘It’s all on the line.’
11. rt.com: Rachel Lloyd, Putin’s energy weapon? With much of Europe facing a worsening squeeze on gas supplies, the West is already looking to blame Russia – rt.com/russia/536740-west-looking-to-blame-russia/
12. Sputnik: Putin: ‘Hysteria, Confusion’ in Europe’s Gas Markets Caused by Premature Shift to Alternative Energy – sputniknews.com/20211005/putin-says-global-hysteria-in-hydrocarbon-market-can-be-resolved-through-shift-to-alternative-1089684318.html
13. Bloomberg: Why Nord Stream 2 May Not Be Ready in Time for Winter in EU
14. Kennan Institute: Valeriya Izhyk, The Battle over Nord Stream 2 Is Yet to Come.
15. Moscow Times: Russia Named World’s 3rd-Highest Carbon Emitter in History.
16. Interfax: Responsibility for shutdown of U.S. missions to Russia to rest with U.S. senators – Russian Foreign Ministry.
17. The Hill: Mark Katz, Moscow won’t side with Washington against Beijing just because we think it should
18. rt.com: US is only country in the world still hanging on to chemical weapons, Russia says, after Washington unveils ‘Novichok’ questions – rt.com/russia/536722-us-chemical-weapons-novichok/
19. Russia Beyond: No, Russia DID NOT have its ‘first royal wedding in 100 years’! – rbth.com/lifestyle/334269-royal-wedding-georgy-romanov-fake
20. Eurasianet.org: Saakashvili steals the show, again. The ex-president’s unexpected return, and arrest, were of a piece with a Georgian political tradition in which nothing is as it seems.
21. TASS: Kommersant: Russia, Ukraine cannot agree on topics for potential meeting between leaders.
22. Russian Foreign Ministry: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks at the 29th Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defence Policy (CFDP), Moscow, October 2, 2021 – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4876621
23. Washington Post: Sudarsan Raghavan, ‘Everyone here hated the Americans’: Rural Afghans live with the Taliban and a painful U.S. legacy.
