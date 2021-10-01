RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#193 :: Friday, 1 October 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#193 :: Friday, 1 October 2021
1. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Merkel’s Legacy, as Seen From Russia. Seen from Moscow, Angela Merkel’s long tenure was a period of relative, if not always palatable, predictability in German-Russian relations. The future of the relationship will depend in no small measure on who succeeds her and how skilled that successor is at the art of statecraft. Merkel is leaving behind very big shoes to fill.
2. TASS: Russia records another 24,522 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since July 19 – tass.com/society/1344653
3. TASS: Current wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Russia to be worse than others – expert – tass.com/society/1344553
4. Moscow Times: Western Coronavirus Vaccines May Be Coming to Russia – Kommersant
5. Intellinews: Approval ratings of Putin and the Russian government remain largely stable in September
6. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Kremlin Looks to Establish a ‘Techno-Authoritarian’ Power Vertical 2.0. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has the ambition to manage Russia and sees the country’s future in a smoothly-operating government machine.
7. The Economist: In hiding. Thanks to covid-19, Vladimir Putin has become almost invisible. The Russian president doesn’t seem to trust his own vaccine.
9. Paul Goble: KPRF Faces a Serious and Divisive Choice about Its Future, Skobov Says.
10. RFE/RL: Steve Gutterman, The Week In Russia: (Still) Working For The Clampdown.
11. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 29 SEPTEMBER 2021 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/09/29/russian-federation-sitrep-29-september-2021/
12. Andrei Liakhov: RUSSIA, Gas, WTO and other calamities
13. TASS: Russian government approves draft bill banning capture of whales, dolphins, porpoises – tass.com/politics/1344801
14. TASS: Izvestia: Russia, US agree to create two strategic stability task forces.
15. Interfax: U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan: I hope we’ll see further progress at strategic stability talks in Geneva but I wouldn’t expect immediate breakthrough.
16. Valdai Discussion CLub: Timofei Bordachev, Are Rules of the Game Possible in the Era of Nuclear Weapons? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/are-rules-of-the-game-possible/
17. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, Putin and Erdogan take each other’s measure. Little leaked from Russian and Turkish leaders’ three hour meeting but Syria, energy cooperation and S-400s were all on the table.
18. New York Times: Amid Tensions With U.S., Erdogan Praises Ties With Russia. Meeting with President Vladimir V. Putin, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey said “there is no path back” from Turkish-Russian military deals opposed by the West.
19. TASS: Russia insists on inadmissibility of US military presence in Central Asia — diplomat – tass.com/politics/1344511
20. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Welcome to Yankeegrad! Trump was Putin’s cosy comrade & America’s turning into Russia, shock new White House insider tale alleges – rt.com/russia/536270-fiona-hill-kremlin-connection-thesis/
21. London Review of Books: Andrew Cockburn, Defensive, Not Aggressive. (re Cuban missile crisis)
22. rt.com: Kiev fuming as Russia begins pumping natural gas to Hungary bypassing Ukraine – rt.com/business/536309-russia-gas-hungary-ukraine/
23. The American Conservative: Ted Galen Carpenter, Making Ukraine A NATO Member In All But Name. Despite the protests of allies such as France and Germany, the U.S. is pursuing an arrogant, unwise, and potentially very dangerous policy.
24. New Cold War: Dmitriy Kovalevich, September update: Ukraine divided between US administration and local oligarchs – newcoldwar.org/september-update-ukraine-divided-between-us-administration-and-local-oligarchs/
25. The National Interest: Jonathan Brunson, Don’t Let Revisionists Derail Ukraine’s Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial. Eighty years later there is still no substantial monument to Babyn Yar—even though it was the single worst mass shooting of the Holocaust by Bullets.
26. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, If YouTube’s block of RT’s German channels is about ‘misinformation’, when will MSNBC & CNN be banned for Russiagate conspiracies? – rt.com/russia/536169-youtube-block-rt-misinformation/
