RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#192 :: Wednesday, 29 September 2021

1. RFE/RL: Russia Posts Record Daily COVID-19 Death Toll For Second Day In A Row.
2. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, WHAT MOTIVATES RUSSIAN MILITARY INTERVENTION? – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/09/28/what-motivates-russian-military-intervention/
3. rt.com: Russian Communist leader accuses cops of committing ‘a crime’ as they surround building of party lawyers working to annul e-votes – rt.com/russia/536064-communists-accuse-cops-crime/
4. BMB Russia: Elections
5. Meduza: Stop the steal, rock the vote . Meduza explains the debate about the legitimacy of Moscow’s online elections.
6. Reuters:`Russia opens new criminal case against Kremlin critic Navalny, threatens more jail time.
7. Transitions: Bursting Putin’s Bubble. What Leonid Volkov, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s right-hand man, was up to in a small office in central Vilnius on the eve of the recent Russian parliamentary elections.
8. TASS: Russia needs to create safe environment on Internet, says security chief – tass.com/economy/1343619
9. TASS: Kommersant: Russia, US make progress in cybersecurity consultations.
10. TASS: German government did not block RT’s channels, YouTube did — cabinet spokesman – tass.com/world/1343763
11. rt.com: YouTube could face total BAN in Russia if tech giant doesn’t unblock RT’s German-language channels, Moscow’s media regulator warns – rt.com/russia/536102-russias-media-regulator-ban-youtube-rt/
13. Bloomberg: Bank of Russia’s Computer Says Officials Must Speak More Simply.
14. rt.com: S&P upgrades Russia’s economic growth outlook for 2021 – rt.com/business/536041-russia-gdp-improved-outlook/
15. ClubOrlov: Global gas wars: the fun has just begun! – cluborlov.wordpress.com/2021/09/28/global-gas-wars-the-fun-has-just-begun/
16. TASS: Experts: Regions in low-carbon development must mind own specifics.
17. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrey Kortunov, Should Russia Be Worried by the New AUKUS Alliance? Decisions made by NATO may be unpalatable for Moscow, but they are generally consistent and predictable. The same cannot be said of structures such as AUKUS.
18. TASS: Moscow poses questions to AUKUS members about alliance — senior diplomat – tass.com/politics/1343771
19. CBC: Russia’s recent military drills send message to Taliban — and Afghanistan’s neighbours.
20. Reuters: Factbox: Partners or rivals? Russia and Turkey navigate awkward alliance.
21. rt.com: Turkey’s Erdogan in Sochi for talks with Putin on Syria & Afghanistan after pledging closer ties with Russia to fight terrorism – rt.com/russia/536101-putin-erdogan-syria-talks/
22. Oilprice.com: Iran Cements Alliance With China, Russia In Clear Message To Washington.
23. The Hill: Republican lawmakers warn against more military coordination with Russia.
24. CrimeReads: HOW A BOOK BY AN EX-KGB OFFICER UPENDED JOSEPH WEISBERG’S WORLD. In 2004, the future creator of ‘The Americans’ was working for the CIA when he read a book by Victor Cherkashin and recognized himself in descriptions of the KGB workplace. (Excerpt)
25. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Russia’s Nationalist Turn. How Putin Created the Russian National State – unz.com/akarlin/russias-nationalist-turn/
