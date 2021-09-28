RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#191 :: Tuesday, 28 September 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#191 :: Tuesday, 28 September 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. TASS: Putin vows to continually focus on behavior of Russia’s macroeconomic indicators – tass.com/economy/1343365
2. rt.com: Russia ‘couldn’t care less’ about West’s claims election was rigged, ex-President Medvedev tells RT, pointing finger at US hackers – rt.com/russia/536018-medvedev-parliamentary-elections-2021/
3. TASS: Russia should have full arsenal of influence on digital giants, says Medvedev – tass.com/politics/1343237
4. Moscow Times: Police Search Communist Party Offices as Online Voting Controversy Continues.
5. Interfax: Navalny, associates charged with extremist network establishment, participation – Russian Investigative Committee.
6. rt.com: Russian investigators open new criminal case against Navalny & top allies living abroad on charges of setting up ‘extremist’ group – rt.com/russia/536030-navalny-extremist-group-criminal-case/
7. Paul Goble: Russian Political Elite Seeks to Retain Post-Stalin Consensus while ‘Correcting Mistakes’ of Soviet Regime, Luzin Says.
8. Russia Beyond: Why are Russians so EXTREMELY superstitious? – rbth.com/lifestyle/334236-why-are-russians-so-superstitious
9. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Russian Arctic is losing people. Will free land bring them back? Russia’s European Arctic has been searching for economic purpose since the USSR’s demise. Could giving the land to those willing to use it stabilize the region’s population and industry?
10. Intellinews: Ben Aris, LONG READ: How a V-shaped market and ageing pipes and fields sent gas prices soaring. Politics obviously play a role in the Kremlin’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but the dramatic changes in gas demand and Russia’s ageing gas fields and infrastructure have been the biggest price drivers.
11. Washington Post: New U.S. travel rules close door on those fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V
12. Interfax: Russian MP calls potential U.S. decision to close door on foreigners vaccinated with Sputnik V discriminatory.
13. RFE/RL: Kremlin Warns Over NATO Infrastructure In Ukraine
14. rt.com: NATO expansion into Ukraine would ‘cross red lines’ & force Russia and Belarus to act, Kremlin says after Putin-Lukashenko summit – rt.com/russia/535960-nato-ukraine-red-lines/
15. Wall Street Journal: U.S. Asked Russia About Offer of Bases to Monitor Afghan Terror Threat. Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley asked his Russian counterpart about Putin’s comments at the request of the White House.
16. Russian Foreign Ministry: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s address at the General Debate of the 76th session of the General Assembly, New York, September 25, 2021 – mid.ru/en/press_service/minister_speeches/-/asset_publisher/7OvQR5KJWVmR/content/id/4867111
18. Defense News: John Deni, America needs a permanent military presence in the Baltics, and here’s why
19. Chatham House: Keir Giles, What deters Russia. Enduring principles for responding to Moscow.
20. RAND Corporation: Samuel Charap, et al: Russia’s Military Interventions. Patterns, Drivers, and Signposts.
21. rt.com: Misha go home? After multiple promises, ex-Georgian leader Saakashvili finally buys flight to Tbilisi, despite criminal charges – rt.com/russia/536015-saakashvili-buys-flight-tbilisi/
22. Facebook: Fred Weir, Fiona Hill: Foreign Affairs: Fiona Hill, The Kremlin’s Strange Victory: How Putin Exploits American Dysfunction and Fuels American Decline
You must log in to post a comment.