RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#18 :: Tuesday, 26 January 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.
1. Twitter: Richard Haass, Nobel Peace Prize for Navalny.
2. Washington Examiner: Janusz Bugalski, Biden must prepare for an imploding Russia.
3. Meduza: ‘This isn’t how politics is done’ Putin compares opposition protests in Russia to the storming of the U.S. Capitol.
4. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with university students to mark Russian Students Day – kremlin.ru/events/president/news/64922
5. TASS: Putin’s speech at Davos week to be comprehensive and interesting, Kremlin promises – tass.com/society/1248897
6. TASS: Kremlin notes unprecedented level of violence among participants of January 23 protests.
7. TASS: Kommersant: Kremlin shrugs off unauthorized rallies as politically insignificant.
8. rt.com: Court date for jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny brought forward to Thursday as allies call for another weekend of protests – rt.com/russia/513670-court-navalny-weekend-protests/
9. Wall Street Journal: Navalny Protests Threaten to Snowball as Grievances Grow in Russia. Weekend rallies across Russia were driven by anger over falling living standards and worsening repression.
10. rt.com: West using Navalny to destabilize Russia by creating social upheaval & encouraging unrest, says Russian security chief Patrushev – rt.com/russia/513643-patrushev-navalny-west-intelligence-puppet/
11. Washington Post editorial: Russians just revealed Vladimir Putin’s weakness.
12. Financial Times editorial: Alexei Navalny and his supporters deserve western support.
13. The Times (UK) editorial: The Times view on protests against Putin: Russian Revolt. The West needs a strategy to tackle a country tired of corrupt leaders.
14. The New Yorker: Masha Gessen, Putin’s Unchanging, Unthinking Response to Alexey Navalny
15. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, OLIGARCHY IN RUSSIA – ALEXEI NAVALNY’S TELLING MISTAKE – johnhelmer.net/oligarchy-in-russia-alexei-navalnys-telling-mistake/print/
16. Interfax: Russia reports 18,241 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, lowest amount since end of Oct – HQ.
17. Meduza: An exceedingly ambitious undertaking . Meduza’s readers describe the successes and failures of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
18. TASS: Kremlin: Divulging businessmen’s names who own Black Sea ‘palace’ would be ‘inappropriate’
19. Tzargrad: The secret of “Putin’s palace”. What did Navalny’s craftsmen dare tell? (excerpt) – tsargrad-tv.turbopages.org/tsargrad.tv/s/articles/tajna-dvorca-putina-chto-ne-posmeli-rasskazat-umelcy-navalnogo_315838
20. rt.com: IMF improves forecast for Russia’s economic growth this year.
21. TASS: Problems in Russian-US ties cannot derail New START’s extension, Biden says.
22. Bloomberg: Vaccine Is Now a Weapon in Ukraine’s Conflict With Russia. Ukraine hasn’t started an inoculation program yet, while eastern regions allied with Moscow appear closer to getting shots.
