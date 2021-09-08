RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#177 :: Wednesday, 8 September 2021
1. AFP: On Thin Ice: Near North Pole, a Warning on Climate Change
2. The Daily Beast: Anna Nemtsova, Why Putin’s Desperate Push for More Russian Babies Will Fail. Putin’s been desperate to curb Russia’s population crisis by encouraging citizens to have more kids. But experts say that’s a pipe dream.
3. RFE/RL: As Elections Loom, Russia’s Opposition Banks On Little More Than A Chance To Air Its Grievances
4. Riddle: What is the difference between the upcoming Duma elections and the 2016 elections? Grigorii Golosov on whether opposition-minded voters can stop United Russia from winning a majority in the Duma – ridl.io/en/what-is-the-difference-between-the-upcoming-duma-elections-and-the-2016-elections/
5. Deutsche Welle: Mikhail Khodorkovsky: ‘Dialogue only strengthens Putin’s regime’. Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the Kremlin critic and former oil billionaire, talks with DW about Russia’s planned power transfer in 2024 and accuses Angela Merkel and Joe Biden of strengthening Vladimir Putin’s hand.
6. Paul Goble: Putin’s Perestroika, One Driven Like Gorbachev’s by a Desire to Revive a Stagnating System, Path to Its Destruction, Inozemtsev Says
7. Moscow Times: Independent Russian News Outlets Join Campaign Against ‘Foreign Agent’ Tags.
9. New York Times: Senior Russian Minister Dies During Drill. The government said Yevgeny Zinichev, a longtime Putin aide responsible for emergency situations, dived off a cliff to save a cameraman who fell into the water.
10. TASS: Izvestia: New cities in Siberia may give big boost to Russian economy.
11. Interfax: Econ Ministry ups 2021 Russian GDP growth forecast to 4.2% from 3.8%, lowers 2022 forecast to 3% from 3.2%
12. Washington Post: Michal Onderco and Michal Smetana, Most Russians like China more than they like Europe or the U.S. But not Gen Z. Attitudes vary by age, gender and politics — and especially by how people feel about Putin.
13. The National Interest: Doug Bandow, Talk to Russia About North Korea. The United States would benefit from the assistance of additional allies working to halt or simply slow the North Korean program. Russia would be a valuable addition to the denuclearization caucus.
14. TASS: Izvestia: New Afghan authorities fail to form inclusive government.
15. TRT World: Samuel Ramani, What are the limits of Russia’s Taliban engagement? Moscow has cautiously embraced the newly re-created Islamic Emirate, but terrorism and regional security issues remain concerns.
16. Valdai Discussion Club: Ivan Timofeev, Afghanistan in the Grip of Sanctions – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/afghanistan-in-the-grip-of-sanctions/
17. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Western ‘regime-change’ experts thought Belarus would buckle. In reality, Lukashenko’s KGB state is more brutal than they imagined – rt.com/russia/534148-lukashenko-opposition-activists-sentence/
18. Variety: Loup Bureau Talks Ukrainian Soldiers’ Inner War in His Debut ‘Trenches’
19. TASS: Plans for US air defense in Ukraine is Russia’s ‘red line’ — Duma committee chief – tass.com/world/1335273
20. Oilprice.com: Russia Says Ukraine Organized Gas Pipeline Attack In Crimea
21. TASS: CNN in fact confirms that Ukrainian secret services commit acts of state terrorism — FSB – tass.com/politics/1335301
22. rt.com: American intelligence financed Ukrainian spy sting against purported Russian mercenaries set up & detained in Belarus, CNN alleges – rt.com/russia/534211-us-financed-ukrain-russians-detained/
23. AFP: ‘An unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe’: The siege of Leningrad, 80 years on.
