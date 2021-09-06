RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#175 :: Monday, 6 September 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#175 :: Monday, 6 September 2021
1. Foreign Policy: Ingrid Burke Friedman, The Woolly Mammoth’s Return Could Thaw Relations With Russia. An ambitious scientific project is a rare chance for cooperation
2. Paul Goble: Many Russians Prefer Village Life to Urban Because They Fear Change, Novikova Says
3. Moscow Times: Felix Light, Ahead of Duma Vote, Affluent Voronezh Remains Loyal to Putin and Stability. The president’s United Russia party is set to do well in the city in upcoming parliamentary elections despite opposition crackdown and falling popularity nationwide.
4. rt.com: Putin is doing ‘a lot of good for ordinary people’, says political boxing champ who has ‘dropped election bid over candidate lies’ – rt.com/sport/533960-egor-mekhontsev-olympic-boxer-politician/
5. AP: Russia candidates use ploy to skirt rally law
6. Meduza: Kremlin to review amendments to ‘foreign agent’ law put forward by independent media.
7. Meduza: Reinventing the steal . As Russia’s next legislative election draws near, why are the authorities pushing electronic voting so hard?
8. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, FOR CHRIST AND COMMUNISM! – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/09/05/for-christ-and-communism/
9. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Opium of the masses: Russia’s Communists are flirting with faith in God but, in upcoming elections, can they hope for a miracle? – rt.com/russia/533992-communists-flirt-religion-election/
10. Postsocialism: Jeremy Morris, Russian State Capitalism Part III: How can Russia be neoliberal and dirigiste at the same time? – postsocialism.org/2021/09/04/russian-state-capitalism-part-iii-how-can-russia-be-neoliberal-and-dirigiste-at-the-same-time/
11. Financial Times: Inflation could spark new global financial crisis, says Russia’s central bank.Warning highlights country’s growing concern over worldwide increases in prices.
12. Washington Post editorial: Apple and Google must not be complicit in silencing Alexei Navalny
13. rt.com: Arctic has enough reserves to supply Russia for centuries – Russian official – rt.com/business/533990-arctic-reserves-last-hundreds-years/
14. TASS: Laying of last pipe of Nord Stream 2 pipeline completed, says operator – tass.com/economy/1334501
15. TASS: Moscow has no intention of using force to protect Russian speakers abroad — Lavrov – tass.com/politics/1334509
16. TASS: Russian-US dialogue on diplomatic staff yielding no progress — Lavrov – tass.com/politics/1334495
17. Asia Times: Spengler (David P. Goldman), Afghan debacle cedes Eurasia to the dragon and bear. China and Russia set to cement alliance with US withdrawal and existential common threat of jihad on their frontiers.
18. South China Morning Post: Alex Lo, China is not Soviet Russia – that’s why it’s threatening to the US. China will not trouble ordinary Americans, but it is a serious challenge to America’s global power elites, both economic and political, and so ordinary US voters need to be brainwashed by its mainstream media into believing the China threat.
19. The National Interest: Dara Massicot, Can a Pragmatic Relationship With the Taliban Help Russia Counter Terrorism? Neither the United States nor Russia wants to see Afghanistan become a haven for international terrorist groups. For now, Russia is taking a pragmatic approach to the Taliban in that it has a relationship with the group that the United States does not.
20. RFE/RL: For Years, Lukashenka Has Held The Kremlin At Arm’s Length. That May All Be About To Change.
21. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Is Zelensky the new Saakashvili? Western armchair revolutionaries are now making the same mistake in Ukraine they did in Georgia – rt.com/russia/533952-zelensky-ukraine-mistake-georgia/
22. American Committee for US-Russia Accord: David Speedie, Ukrainian Media, Unplugged
23. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Zelensky Walked Away From His Washington Meeting Nearly Empty Handed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has finally secured his long-sought meeting with President Biden, but what does he have to show for it?
24. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, THE TWO SATANS OF AFGHANISTAN – AND JIMMY CARTER’S LIPS ARE SEALED. (excerpt) – johnhelmer.net/the-two-satans-of-afghanistan-and-jimmy-carters-lips-are-sealed/print/
25. RFE/RL: British Researchers Say Pro-Russian Influence Operation Targets Western News Websites.
26. Politico.com: David Kramer, What I Wish the U.S. Had Done About Putin Years Ago – And What Biden Should Do Now. The U.S. has long avoided punishing the Russian leader in the misplaced hopes of cooperating with a regime that only seeks instability. (Excerpt)
