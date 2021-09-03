RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#174 :: Friday, 3 September 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#174 :: Friday, 3 September 2021
1. rt.com: Stop politicizing the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s Putin & China’s Xi tell world, calling for cooperation to beat virus instead – rt.com/russia/533845-china-stop-politicizing-covid19/
2. TASS: Putin talks of Afghan disaster, plans for future at Eastern Economic Forum – tass.com/politics/1333809
3. Moscow Times: Russia Prepares for Duma Vote Under Shadow of Crackdown on Dissent. The outcome of parliamentary elections will hinge on whether a beleaguered opposition can cut through apathy to land some blows on the ruling party.
4. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Experts lay out possible scenarios two weeks before State Duma election.
5. The Economist: Get them while they’re young. Vladimir Putin’s henchmen target Russia’s universities and students. There’s an election coming.
6. Wall Street Journal: Russia Threatens Apple and Google Over Alexei Navalny App. Kremlin warns of fines if companies don’t remove app developed by supporters of the jailed opposition leader.
7. Sputnik: Why Are EU & US Trying to Throw Legitimacy of Russia’s Legislative Elections Into Doubt? (Interview with Glenn Diesen) – sputniknews.com/analysis/202109021083770241-why-are-eu–us-trying-to-throw-legitimacy-of-russias-legislative-elections-into-doubt/
8. Moscow Times: World Economy Could Face 2008 Meltdown, Russia’s Central Bank Warns. In new report, regulator sees potential for global recession and financial crisis within 18 months.
9. Intellinews: Russia banks its SDR allocation, reserves jump to new all-time high of $615bn
10. Meduza: A world-class education . How the Russian state strives for global academic recognition while undercutting its universities at every step.
11. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 2 SEPTEMBER 2021 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/09/02/russian-federation-sitrep-2-september-2021/
12. Asia Times: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Taliban faces US destabilization from within. US intelligence has made deep ingresses into the Taliban and will try to splinter, weaken and subdue it when the crunch time comes.
13. AFP: Putin Hopes Afghanistan’s Taliban Will Be ‘Civilized’
14. rt.com: Russia reveals it may recognize Taliban as Afghan authorities – but only after formation of government including minority groups – rt.com/russia/533848-recognize-taliban-afghan-authorities/
15. TASS: Kommersant: Former CSTO chief reveals how Afghanistan crisis will impact Russia and Central Asia.
16. Carnegie Moscow Center: Temur Umarov, Do the Taliban Pose a Threat to Stability in Central Asia? It goes without saying that the crisis in Afghanistan will create new risks for the region, but Central Asia has long lived with chaos on its borders, and already has twenty years of experience in dealing with the Taliban.
17. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, The War in Afghanistan as a Textbook on US Strategy, or How I Came into the Profession of Studying American Wars – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-war-in-afghanistan-as-a-textbook-on-us/
18. Russian International Affairs Council: Alexander Yermakov, The Nuclear Triad: Alternatives from the Days Gone By – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/the-nuclear-triad-alternatives-from-the-days-gone-by/
19. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, A Bad Idea for Belarus, Russia, and International Security
20. Interfax: Putin hopes relations with Ukraine will be restored in full
21. TASS: Vedomosti: US to help Ukraine but with caution.
22. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Zelenskiy goes to Washington but comes back with little of what he wanted. Zelenskiy met with Biden in Washington but came out of the meeting with very little, which is not what he wanted. China will be the big winner as a result and Russia too, but to a lesser extent.
23. rt.com: Ukraine’s drive to join US-led NATO bloc & bring Western forces closer to Russian border presents serious security risks – Kremlin – rt.com/russia/533829-ukraine-nato-bloc-danger-kremlin/
24. New York Times: Married Kremlin Spies, a Shadowy Mission to Moscow and Unrest in Catalonia. Intelligence files suggest an aide to a top Catalan separatist sought help from Russia in the struggle to break with Spain. A fierce new protest group emerged shortly afterward.
