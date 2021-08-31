RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#172 :: Tuesday, 31 August 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#172 :: Tuesday, 31 August 2021
1. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, A Tale of Two Interventions: Why Russia Succeeded in Syria When U.S. Failed in Afghanistan – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/a-tale-of-two-interventions-why-russia-succeeded-in-syria-when-u-s-failed-in-afghanistan/
2. TASS: No plans to deploy troops to Afghanistan — post-Soviet security bloc chief – tass.com/world/1332141
3. rt.com: Despite US humiliation in Afghanistan, Russia not gloating over chaos & only ‘worried about region,’ Moscow’s top diplomat says – rt.com/russia/533537-lavrov-afghanistan-region-concerns/
4. Washington Post: The world should unfreeze Afghanistan’s reserves and pour in aid to rebuild the country, Russia says.
5. The Times (UK): This is America’s fault, says Russia as it woos Taliban.
6. Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; Paul Stronski, Forget Schadenfreude. What Does the Kremlin Really Think About Afghanistan?
7. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Moscow Is on the cusp of a New Spike in Coronavirus Cases. The Delta variant is roiling Moscow with a sudden surge in coronavirus infections and fatalities, but life in Russia’s capital is proceeding largely as normal—for now.
8. Postsocialism: Jeremy Morris, Russian vaccine hesitancy and the paradox of state-society relations – postsocialism.org/2021/08/27/russian-vaccine-hesitancy-and-the-paradox-of-state-society-relations/
9. Intellinews: Ben Aris, The European Medical Centre was set up 32 years ago to cater to expats in Moscow, but this year it IPO’d and is now a $1bn business.
10. TASS: Lavrov highlights attempts from outside to play on interethnic contradictions in Russia.
11. RFE/RL: Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office Registers Big Jump In Corruption Cases.
12. The Economist: Homegrown fare. Russia cultivates alternatives to Western financial firms. Abroad, though, their homegrown firms are minnows.
13. rt.com: Russia to start year-round sailing on its Arctic sea route within 5 years – minister – rt.com/business/533518-arctic-route-year-round-navigation/
14. Responsible Statecraft: Alec Evans, Why we should put a freeze on Arctic militarization. Diverting US ships and fighter jets to the region will just waste taxpayer dollars.
15. New York Times: Human Most of All: In Moscow, a Theater Stages ‘Gorbachev’. The Latvian director Alvis Hermanis’s bioplay is an ode to the love story of Mikhail and Raisa Gorbachev, and portrays the former leader in all his humanity.
16. rt.com: Lumping together all of Stalin’s legacy to discredit his WWII leadership is an attempt to weaken modern Russia, FM Lavrov claims – rt.com/russia/533534-stalin-legacy-attempt-weaken-russia/
17. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, Afghanistan Is a Debacle – But You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.
18. The National Interest: Ted Galen Carpenter, Ukraine: Washington’s Bellicose Security Client. Treating Ukraine as an ally creates serious and growing perils for the American people.
19. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Kiev believes Washington won’t abandon Ukraine after Afghanistan fiasco.
20. Intellinews: Robert Homans, Presidents Zelenskiy and Biden to meet. The meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskiy will take place on September 1 and Ukraine has a long shopping list, while US has a long “to do” list.
21. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Billions from Biden: Ukraine expects a lump sum from US taxpayers this week but, after Afghanistan, the timing couldn’t be worse – rt.com/russia/533520-zelensky-biden-meeting-worst-time/
22. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Alexey Navalny is correct about anti-Russia sanctions: His own situation proves they’ve achieved nothing & are counterproductive – rt.com/russia/533428-alexey-navalny-anti-russia-sanctions/
23. Moscow Times: Felix Light, Essential Reading: “Navalny: Putin’s Nemesis, Russia’s Future?” The first English-language book about Russia’s most famous modern dissident.
24. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Press release on the anniversary of “Alexey Navalny case” – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4841644
