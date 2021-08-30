RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#171 :: Monday, 30 August 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#171 :: Monday, 30 August 2021
1. Paul Goble: Russians ‘Long Not for the USSR but for a Normal Life Not Dominated by Machines and Money,’ Khotinenko Says
2. Russia Beyond: Is there racism in Russia? – rbth.com/lifestyle/334141-is-there-racism-in-russia
3. Intellinews: The approval rating for Russian President Vladimir Putin slid from 66% in June to 61% in August.
4. Russia Beyond: Vladimir Putin’s 10 favorite books & authors – rbth.com/arts/334143-putins-favorite-books
5. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Ahead of next month’s Russian parliamentary elections, are cracks now opening in the popularity of the pro-Putin ruling party? – rt.com/russia/533375-elections-ruling-party-popularity/
6. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russia’s ruling United Russia Party faces prospect of losing its majority in the upcoming elections. The approval rating of the ruling United Russia Party has fallen to about 35% less than a month before the Duma elections. While no one expects the party not to win more than half the seats in the upcoming elections, the gap between real and fake results can’t get too wide.
8. rt.com: Fresh appeal from news organisations against purported ‘persecution’ of free press in Russia ‘deserves attention,’ Kremlin says – rt.com/russia/533301-press-persecution-appeal-attention-kremlin/
9. Interfax: Navalny’s press secretary leaves Russia – sources
10. New York Times: Exile or Jail: The Grim Choice Facing Russian Opposition Leaders. Experts say the current exodus of journalists and dissidents is the biggest wave of political emigration in the country’s post-Soviet history.
11. RFE/RL: In The Teeth Of A Crackdown, Russia’s Opposition Candidates Fight To Stay In The Race
12. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, Developing interests. A look at some of the latest developments in the field of regional development. A focus on mid-sized cities and the government’s growing role in planning and financing. – noyardstick.com/?p=912#more-912
13. Moscow Times: Fading Sanctions Fears Push VTB to Retake Control of Pochta Bank. VTB to reverse the deal which saw it relinquish majority control following U.S. sanctions on Russia in 2014.
14. TASS: Bakalchuks top rating of Russia’s richest families for first time, says Forbes – tass.com/economy/1331793
15. RFE/RL: Winter Is Coming: Europe’s Gas Markets Hit Unusual Turbulence — And Eyes Turn To Moscow
16. The Times (UK): Ice and fire: a life of extremes in the vast emptiness of Russia’s Yakutia province.
17. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Number of China’s nukes expected to surpass Russia’s stockpile.
18. ANI: ‘Will the China-Russia relationship hold?’ ask panel experts amid chaos in Afghanistan.
19. Valdai Discussion Club: Taisuke Abiru and Anton Bespalov, Moscow and Tokyo Exploring Pathways for East Asia in an Era of Growing US-China Rivalry – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/moscow-and-tokyo-exploring-pathways-for-east-asia/
20. TASS: Izvestia: US unlikely to leave Afghanistan on time.
21. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrew Korybko, Russia & The Taliban: From Narrative Challenges To Opportunities – russiancouncil.ru/en/blogs/andrew-korybko/russia-the-taliban-from-narrative-challenges-to-opportunities/?sphrase_id=84192232
22. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Ukraine Shuts Down Independent Media – unz.com/akarlin/ukraine-shuts-down-independent-media/
23. rt.com: Biden-Zelensky meeting postponed AGAIN after Ukrainian president blasts Western states for not sending leaders to Crimea summit – rt.com/russia/533447-zelensky-biden-summit-postponed/
24. Financial Times: Ukraine feels the chill of Biden’s foreign policy. Afghanistan withdrawal heightens Zelensky’s fears of dwindling support from Washington
25. The National Interest: Anton Shvets, The Sinister Side of Ukraine’s Telegenic Young President. As Washington fetes Ukraine’s young president, bear in mind that press freedom in Kyiv is under threat. And the president’s most trusted advisor is the culprit.
26. New Cold War: Dmitriy Kovalevich, August update: For Ukraine “independence” is a form of colonialism – newcoldwar.org/august-update-for-ukraine-independence-is-a-form-of-colonialism/
