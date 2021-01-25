RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#17 :: Monday, 25 January 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#17 :: Monday, 25 January 2021
1. Sarah Lindemann-Komarova: A Good Day for Russia: The Navalny Protests.
2. rt.com: Riot cop visits hospital to apologize to woman he kicked in stomach during intense protests in St. Petersburg – rt.com/russia/513501-police-kick-apology-protest/
3. TASS: Media: Experts weigh in on the January 23 unsanctioned protests across Russia.
4. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, The Kremlins Aren’t Falling – But Relations with the US Are – unz.com/akarlin/kremlins-not-falling/
5. Al Jazeera: Leonid Ragozin, What is Alexey Navalny’s endgame? But can his political project succeed while the West continues to be openly hostile to Russia?
6. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Has Navalny started a revolution? Around 100,000 people met opposition activist Alexei Navalny’s call for mass protests at the weekend, but is it enough to start a revolution?
7. Wall Street Journal: Russia’s Putin Faces Rising Discontent Amid Alexei Navalny Protests. Kremlin must decide how to respond to rallies supporting the jailed opposition leader.
8. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Baunov, The New Face of Russian Protest. Saturday’s protests were undeniably anti-regime, anti-elite, and anti-corruption, but not necessarily liberal, pro-Western, and pro-democracy. It’s not surprising that such protests frighten not only the authorities, but also successful members of society: even those who don’t consider themselves supporters of the regime.
9. Vzglad: Navalny’s real protest was weaker than the virtual one – vz-ru.turbopages.org/vz.ru/s/politics/2021/1/23/1074950.html
10. rt.com: Influential Russian senator Klimov accuses foreign spooks of helping to organize weekend protests in support of Navalny – rt.com/russia/513530-klimov-foreign-spooks-protest-navalny/
11. Financial Times: Gideon Rachman, Alexei Navalny is a real threat to Vladimir Putin. The fragility of the Russian regime is becoming clear.
12. TASS: Putin slams ‘dangerous’ illegal protests, likens drawing children into them to terrorism – tass.com/politics/1248605
13. TASS: Putin believes rumors of his ‘palace’ were used in scheme to brainwash Russians – tass.com/politics/1248527
14. TASS: Putin to join the winemaking industry? President mulls over ‘giving it a try some day’ – tass.com/society/1248623
15. Russia Beyond: 8 official residences of Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin – rbth.com/lifestyle/330666-official-residences-russia-president-vladimir-putin
16. Interfax: Global structure of energy consumption unlikely to change much in coming decades, role of hydrocarbons to remain – Putin.
17. Bloomberg: Russian Vessel Starts Nord Stream 2 Work in Danish Waters
18. AP: Russia confirms it won’t appeal Olympic team restrictions.
19. TASS: RUSADA opts against appealing CAS decision on sanctions against Russian sports – tass.com/sport/1248551
20. RFE/RL: U.S. Lawmakers Call For New Sanctions If Russia Moves Forward With Fines On RFE/RL.
21. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Appeals to bring more young Russians to US as ‘soft power’ tool could backfire, there’s no guarantee they will like what they see – rt.com/russia/513546-michael-mcfaul-russian-youth-foreign-education-usa/
22. The Bulwark: David Kramer and John Herbst, Confronting Putin Requires More Backbone, Not More Understanding. Calls for the Biden administration to appoint a special envoy imagine that Putin can be reasoned with. He can’t. – thebulwark.com/confronting-putin-requires-more-backbone-not-more-understanding/
