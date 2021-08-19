RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#166 :: Thursday, 19 August 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#166 :: Thursday, 19 August 2021
1. TASS: Census of Russian population due from October 15 to November 14 — statistics service – tass.com/society/1327413
2. Moscow Times: Russia Brands Independent Monitor ‘Foreign Agent’ Ahead of Election
3. TASS: With one month to go, Russia gears up for September elections – tass.com/politics/1327901
4. Bloomberg: Gazprom Says Controversial Russian Pipe Can Ship Gas in 2021
5. Transitions: Hydrogen: Savior or Boondoggle for Russia?
6. Meduza: How the regime beat Team Navalny (Alexey Chesnakov)
7. rt.com: Russia won’t deploy troops to Afghanistan, instead focusing on making ‘peaceful’ contact with Taliban, top Moscow officials reveal – rt.com/russia/532482-pankin-peaceful-contact-afghanistan/
8. TASS: Russia supports dialogue in Afghanistan amid resistance in Panjshir — Lavrov – tass.com/politics/1327845
9. AP: Russia was ready for Taliban’s win due to longtime contacts
10. TASS: No preconditions for Russian military presence in Afghanistan, says security chief – tass.com/politics/1327629
11. Russia Matters: FSU Analysts Assess the Impact of Events in Afghanistan on Russia and US-RF Relations
12. Through Russian Eyes: Jonathan Haslam, Russia Shocked At U.S. Pull-Out From Kabul
13. The Unz Review: Pepe Escobar, How Russia-China Are Stage-Managing the Taliban – unz.com/pescobar/how-russia-china-are-stage-managing-the-taliban/
15. Bloomberg: Leonid Bershidsky, The Agony of Afghans Left Behind. Courageous change agents know they can never count on outside powers.
16. Interfax: BBC journalist Rainsford will get Russian visa if London gives visas to Russian journalists – Russian Foreign Ministry
17. AP: Russia supports withdrawal of foreign fighters from Libya
18. TASS: Izvestia: Afghanistan’s fate awaits Ukraine, says top Russian security official.
19. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Ukraine’s law enforcement clashes with far right Azov movement. The Ukrainian government appears to be cracking down on far right group Azov, but the whole of Eastern Europe has a conflicted relationship with the far right.
20. Washington Post: Ahead of White House meeting, Ukraine’s Zelensky expresses frustration with Western allies
21. rt.com: Ex-Facebook data scientist says Russia not driving Covid-19 conspiracies online, warning Americans really have themselves to blame – rt.com/russia/532474-guardian-covid-conspiracy-homegrown-phenomenon/
22. Demokratizatsiya: The Journal of Post-Soviet Democratization: Jack Matlock, Perestroika and the End of the Cold War
23. USNI News: Russia is Top Military Threat to U.S. Homeland, Air Force General Says
