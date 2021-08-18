RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#165 :: Wednesday, 18 August 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#165 :: Wednesday, 18 August 2021
1. rt.com: Fyodor Lukyanov, Like the Berlin Wall or the Twin Towers: footage of fleeing Afghans abandoned by US marks the end of an era for American supremacy – rt.com/russia/532288-afghanistan-end-era-american-supremacy/
2. TASS: Gorbachev recalls August 1991 coup, upholds defending values of democracy, rule of law – tass.com/politics/1327299
3. Interfax: Russia’s democratic development is the only correct path – Gorbachev.
4. Moscow Times: Felix Light, ‘It Was All for Nothing’: Russia Marks August Coup With Regret, Indifference. Thirty years on, The Moscow Times spoke to surviving participants in the events that led to the collapse of the Soviet Union and the birth of a new Russia.
5. Moscow Times: Humanity ‘Hurtling Toward Destruction’ With Out-of-Control Consumerism, Russian Defense Chief Says
6. TASS: Duma speaker warns against populism in politics that triggered USSR collapse – tass.com/politics/1327371
7. Meduza: Is Russia going to remove the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations?
8. Washington Post: Russia sees potential cooperation with Taliban, but also prepares for the worst
9. Intellinews: Taliban say all the right things at their first press conference – perhaps too right?
10. RFE/RL: Beneath The Gloating, Taliban Takeover Brings Unwelcome New Uncertainty For Moscow.
11. Intellinews: Ben Aris, The Afghan failure – bombs & cash vs institution building
12. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, As America’s attempt to Westernise Afghanistan by force fails, Kabul may now find its place in Russian & Chinese-dominated Eurasia – rt.com/russia/532278-afghanistan-future-russian-chinese-dominated/
13. Carnegie Moscow Center: Kirill Krivosheev, Russia May Live to Regret Betting on the Taliban in Afghanistan
14. Financial Times: China and Russia poised to step into the Afghanistan gap. Biden’s withdrawal of troops opens door for Washington’s greatest rivals to extend influence.
15. Russia International Affairs Council: Michael Lambert, The CIA’s Strategic Thinking in Afghanistan: 1979 to 2021 – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/columns/eurasian-policy/the-cia-s-strategic-thinking-in-afghanistan-1979-to-2021/
16. Interfax: Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov: Clear U.S. objective is to ensure that China is part of arms control discussions
17. Global Times CNN badmouthing of China-Russia military drill shows US elites’ anxiety – globaltimes.cn/page/202108/1231753.shtml
18. Valdai Discussion CLub: Ivan Timofeev, Sanctions Against Belarus: A Hybrid Option – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/sanctions-against-belarus-a-hybrid-option/
19. Atlantic Council: Alyona Getmanchuk, Afghanistan collapse sparks wave of alarm in Ukraine
20. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, New crisis in Kiev: Ukraine’s inflation spike spells trouble for the embattled nation because of its dependence on foreign cash – rt.com/russia/532204-ukraine-inflation-dollar-dependence/
21. Christian Science Monitor: Mansur Mirovalev, Language in Ukraine: Why Russian vs. Ukrainian divides so deeply. Though the Ukrainian and Russian languages are closely related, the sociopolitical divide between their speakers couldn’t be wider in Ukraine, due to the prejudices and values that have been attached to each language.
22. TASS: Yanukovich says neglect of good-neighborliness with Russia was Ukraine’s worst mistake – tass.com/world/1326921
23. Forbes: Thomas Brewster, This Russian Cyber Mogul Planned To Take His Company Public. Then America Accused It Of Hacking For Putin’s Spies. The tycoon whose Positive Technologies was recently hit with U.S. sanctions insists he just wants to help protect all companies from hackers. U.S. security officials don’t buy it.
