RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#162 :: Friday, 13 August 2021

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#162 :: Friday, 13 August 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#162 :: Friday, 13 August 2021
1. TASS: Climate changes in Arctic affect diet, health of indigenous peoples — scientific survey – tass.com/economy/1325263
2. Moscow Times: As Coronavirus Fatalities Hit a Record High, Russia’s Vaccination Campaign Falters. With parliamentary elections looming, the Kremlin is wary of pushing Russians too hard to do something a majority are against — getting vaccinated.
3. RFE/RL: Steve Gutterman, The Week In Russia: The Dangerous Summer
4. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, The New Russian Ideology (excerpt)
5. RFE/RL: Disqualified In 2019, Prospective Russian Duma Candidate Pulls Out All The Stops This Time
6. Amnesty International: Russia: End of the road for those seeking to exercise their right to protest – amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2021/08/russia-end-of-the-road-for-those-seeking-to-exercise-their-right-to-protest/
7. Bloomberg: Clara Ferreira Marques, Economic Reality Is Dragging Russia Toward Climate Acceptance. Europe’s border tax and China’s carbon-neutral ambitions might just force a fossil fuel giant to face climate facts.
8. The Hill: William Courtney, Which Kremlin? (Re Michael Calvey)
9. rt.com: Russians dump US dollar savings in favor of euro & other foreign currencies.
10. Interfax: Storm, rains near Novorossiysk help reduce pollution in Black Sea after oil product spill – WWF
11. rt.com: As Nord Stream 2 nears completion, Germany’s Merkel to make farewell Russia & Ukraine visits next week – will meet Putin, Zelensky – rt.com/russia/531930-merkel-visit-meet-putin/
12. The National Interest: Iryna Perezhogina, Nord Stream 2’s Impact on Ukraine: The View From Kyiv. The United States and Germany have promised to use their influence to counter Russian aggression and strengthen Ukrainian energy security despite going through with Nord Stream 2. But is this agreement legally binding and enforceable?
13. Business Insider: Taking on Russia and China means U.S. Special Operations Command is rethinking how it fights the propaganda war.
14. TASS: Russia regrets Taliban decided to resolve situation in Afghanistan by force — top diplomat – tass.com/politics/1325597
15. TASS: Media: Taliban moving closer to Kabul.
16. rt.com: Paul Robinson, After 20 years & billions of dollars, the American defeat in Afghanistan is worse than the Soviet failure…how has this happened? – rt.com/russia/531958-american-defeat-afghanistan-soviet-union/
17. Interfax: Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov: We can’t talk about eradicating terrorism in Afghanistan in near future.
18. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, How to demonize a refugee: Western media is proving it only cares about desperate people if they serve the right political purpose – rt.com/russia/531859-western-media-demonize-refugee/
19. TASS: Issuance of Russian passports to Donbass residents in line with international law — Lavrov – tass.com/politics/1325589
20. Language magazine: Ukraine Limits Russian Use
21. Balkan Insight: Russia and Moldova Agree to Resume Trade, Destroy Ammunition
22. Free Russia Foundation: New Report on the Kremlin’s Malign Influence Inside the U.S.
23. CNN: New intel reports indicate fresh efforts by Russia to interfere in 2022 election
