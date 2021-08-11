RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#160 :: Wednesday, 11 August 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#160 :: Wednesday, 11 August 2021

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.

JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi

Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.

1. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, The West wants Russians to reject the legacy of the Soviet Union. But, for better or for worse, it’s still a part of who they are.

2. TASS: Izvestia: Russia marks one year since registration of world’s first coronavirus vaccine.

3. rt.com: 69 countries & millions of jabs later, Sputnik V is a year old: Russia marks milestone for world’s 1st registered Covid-19 vaccine.

4. Interfax: Russia registers 21,571 new cases of Covid-19, 799 deaths in past 24 hours – HQ.

5. Interfax: Russian Health Ministry’s chief epidemiologist Nikolai Briko: work on universal coronavirus vaccine underway.

6. Facebook: Fred Weir, “Russian Trolls Spread Wild Lie That COVID Vax Turns People Into Chimps”

7. Moscow Times: In Aftermath of Unprecedented Blazes, Russian Villagers Place Hope in Putin. A scorched Urals settlement bears many scars and feels let down by emergency services.

8. Washington Post: Siberia’s wildfires are bigger than all the world’s other blazes combined.

9. TASS: Russia’s Il-76 plane lands in Athens to help extinguish wildfires.

https://tass.com/emergencies/1324593

10. TASS: West likely to use non-recognition of polls to stage protests in Russia — senator.

https://tass.com/politics/1324729

11. Paul Goble: Russia May Soon Move Toward a Two-Party Model, Zemskova Says.

12. Oilprice.com: Why Russian Oil Giant Lukoil Won’t Give Up On This Huge Oilfield.

13. rt.com: Russian economy shows moderate growth – OECD.

https://www.rt.com/business/531705-oecd-report-russia-economy-growth/

14. The National Interest: Michael De Groot, Don’t Overestimate the Russian Natural Gas Threat. Nord Stream II deserves the scrutiny that it has received, but Western analysts and policymakers should not exaggerate the pipeline’s threat to Europe’s energy security. While Russia provides more than a third of the EU’s natural gas supply, dependence means less than it used to.

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/dont-overestimate-russian-natural-gas-threat-191496

15. Moscow Times: New Life for Abandoned Buildings in Russian Provinces. Old factories are being reborn as cultural spaces and creative clusters.

16. The Calvert Journal: Diána Vonnák, Anton Chekhov: where to start with his literature.

https://www.calvertjournal.com/articles/show/13017/anton-chekhov-where-to-start-with-his-literature

17. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Russia-Israel ties are like matryoshka dolls.

18. Moscow Times: Russia Says Taliban Controls Afghan Borders With Uzbekistan, Tajikistan.

19. The Interpreter (Australia): Ian Hill, Afghanistan: Russia faces its own risks and uncertainty. Regional instability, refugee flows, extremism, and zero appetite for warfare temper Russia’s stance on Afghanistan.

20. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Kiev working on military scenarios against Moscow.

21. rt.com: Fyodor Lukyanov, Regime change efforts in Belarus have entered a stalemate. But Russia might be working towards an ‘Armenian solution’ for Minsk.

22. Intellinews: Ben Aris, No easy way out of the Belarusian crisis as West hits Minsk with fresh sanctions. The West is damned if it does and damned if it doesn’t: new harsh sanctions push Belarus closer to bankruptcy, but while that may push President Alexander Lukashenko out of office, it also probably will leave the people worse off than they were before.

23. Washington Post editorial, Putin is destroying what is left of Russian civil society. Biden must keep the pressure on.

24. Facebook: Seamus Martin, October 1993 events in Moscow.

