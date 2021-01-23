RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#16 :: Saturday, 23 January 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#16 :: Saturday, 23 January 2021

JRL Home: russialist.org

1. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russia’s biggest demonstrations since 2011 in protest against Navalny jailing. Protesters filled the main streets of St Petersburg as thousands came out to protest against the government.

2. Moscow Times: Protests for Jailed Kremlin Critic Navalny Sweep Russia. Police clash with demonstrators in major cities and detain more than 2,000.

3. www.rt.com: Moscow police detain Navalny supporters staging unsanctioned rally to demand release of jailed opposition figure.

4. Twitter: Bryan MacDonald, Detailed coverage with video of events on January 23.

5. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Navalny wants to take on the Kremlin. Are Russians listening? Alexei Navalny is often seen in the West as the heroic challenger to Vladimir Putin’s rule. But how many Russians really know who Mr. Navalny is, let alone view him as a force for positive change?

6. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Navalny Children’s Crusade.

7. Kennan Institute: Maxim Trudolyubov, What’s Navalny Fighting For? (excerpt)

8. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Putin’s 5 Star Hotel in Gelendzhik.

9. Paul Goble: Anger of Russian Middle Class and Russian Masses May Now be About to Link Up, Gallyamov Says.

10. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Daily says Kremlin to ignore West pressure over Navalny. (Mikhail Rostovsky)

11. LeftEast: Navalny’s Return and Left Strategy.

12. www.rt.com: Russian gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream pipeline hit record highs.

13. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Comment views new US sanctions impact on Russia. (Nikolay Vardul)

14. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Why Biden Is Pushing for Arms Control With Russia. Biden is breaking with Trump on seeking an arms-control agreement, but he is not pushing for a broader reset with Moscow. Can the Biden administration successfully work with Russia in a few select areas while at the same time pursuing a comprehensive policy of rollback against Moscow?

15. New York Times: Kremlin Welcomes Biden’s Offer to Extend Nuclear Treaty. The response from Moscow suggests that Russia will engage in talks to continue a disarmament pact, despite the new U.S. administration’s pledge to take a harder line on other issues.

16. Washington Post editorial: President Biden is starting on the right foot with Russia.

17. Washington Post: Vladimir Kara-Murza, Biden’s predecessors emboldened Putin. Here’s how he can get Russia right.

18. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, MICHAEL MCFAUL’S COUNTERPRODUCTIVE POLICY PROPOSALS.

19. The Hill: Gordon Humphrey and Joe Lieberman, A vision for Russia.

20. The Hill: William Courtney, Russia’s Great Wall.

