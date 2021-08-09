RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#158 :: Monday, 9 August 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#158 :: Monday, 9 August 2021
1. NPR: The Dacha Is Russia’s Summer Cure For Urban Life
2. rt.com: Artyom Lukin, It’s clear there will be winners & losers from global warming. Russia shouldn’t be ashamed of standing to gain from a warmer world – rt.com/russia/531513-global-warming-ideology-position/
3. Moscow Times: Siberian Wildfire Smoke Reaches North Pole in Historic First
4. Moscow Times: Russia’s Inflation Moderates, Remains at Five-Year High.
5. Moscow Times: Russia Hands U.S. Investor Calvey Suspended Sentence.
6. The Spectator: Mark Galeotti, Why Russia’s Olympic punishment backfired
7. TASS: US imposing new sanctions moves cooperation prospects further away — Russian envoy – tass.com/politics/1324113
8. American Committee for US-Russia Accord/Konnersant: Ambassador Jack Matlock’s Interview with Kommersant: “The current dead end was caused by both sides’ actions”
9. The Guardian: Luke Harding, Navalny: Putin’s Nemesis, Russia’s Future? review – slick, slippery and brave. An engaging academic study of Alexei Navalny paints a vivid picture of a Russian politician who is a necessarily courageous product of the internet age.
10. Reuters: Georgia started war with Russia: EU-backed report
11. Space.com: NASA, Russia stress that space partnership remains strong after Nauka incident at space station
12. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Gorbachev blames communist hardliners & nationalists for Soviet collapse, most others blame him, but USSR was doomed from start – rt.com/russia/531333-soviet-union-collapse-gorbachev/
13. rt.com: Belarus unlikely to become part of Russia as Putin doesn’t need ‘another headache,’ Lukashenko says, promising to resign ‘soon’ – rt.com/russia/531528-lukashenko-resignation-promise-belarus-absorbed/
14. Counterpunch: Melvin Goodman, Ukraine: the Key to Unlocking the Russian-American Stalemate.
15. Kyiv Post: Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh overlooks Russia’s war, embraces Russian athlete
16. New York Times: Mystery Attacks on Diplomats Leave Scores of Victims but Still Little Evidence. While the leading theory in the “Havana syndrome” cases is directed microwave attacks, a classified session for senior government officials said months of investigation were inconclusive.
17. New York Times: Sergei Kovalev, Longtime Kremlin Adversary, Dies at 91. He campaigned for human rights during the Soviet era and continued his activism in the post-Communist years under Boris A. Yeltsin and Vladimir V. Putin.
18. Bloomberg: Hal Brands, To Counter China, U.S. Needs to Mobilize Academia. The sustained, broad-reaching investment in Soviet studies paid off in the Cold War.
19. Interfax: Mikhail Gorbachev: START I laid foundation for further agreements.
20. Russia in Global Affairs: Mikhail Gorbachev, PERESTROIKA AND NEW THINKING: A RETROSPECTIVE – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/perestroika-and-new-thinking/
