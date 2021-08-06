RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#157:: Friday, 6 August 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#157:: Friday, 6 August 2021

1. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Why neither Russia nor Ukraine feels great about pipeline deal. A pipeline to deliver Russian gas to Germany is a geopolitical kaleidoscope, showing how the relationships among the U.S., Russia, Ukraine, and Western Europe are shifting in new ways.

2. www.rt.com: Putin says effects of global climate change disproportionately hitting Russia, as country battered by floods & raging wildfires.

3. TASS: Climate changes in Russia are much faster than across the globe, says ministry.

4. www.rt.com: What were you doing during lockdown? Moscow sees Covid-19 pandemic baby boom as new data reveals births increased 48% in May 2021.

5. TASS: Izvestia: Russia sees slowdown in coronavirus cases.

6. Paul Goble: Russians Value Free Education and Free Healthcare Far More than Right to Form Organizations, HSE Data Show.

7. Intellinews: Duma Elections 2021: Russia’s Communist Party looks interesting again. Russia’s Communist party is the only true opposition party in Russia with any hope of effectively opposing the ruling United Russia party, but so far it has been unwilling to rock the boat.

8. RFE/RL: Navalny, Wife Describe Extended Visit At Russian Prison Facility.

9. Reuters: Navalny’s allies say Russia not able to track new form of donations.

10. The Nation: Finley Muratova, The Murder of Anna Politkovskaya Is Still Not Solved. The statute of limitations on the investigation of Politkovskaya’s murder will soon run out. But the international community, especially journalists and readers, shouldn’t stop fighting for justice.

11. Intellinews: Calvey convicted in Russian embezzlement case, sentence to be passed later.

12. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 5 AUGUST 2021.

13. Postsocialism: Jeremy Morris, Laying Homo Sovieticus to rest, Part 1: who are you calling bydlo?

14. Moscow Times: Russia ‘Ready’ to Issue Visas to U.S. Embassy Staff – Diplomat.

15. TASS: Vedomosti: Russia has no plans to send major ground forces to Central Asia.

16. Carnegie Moscow Center: Maxim Samorukov, Can Russia and Poland Ever Overcome Their Historical Differences? Polish society will not accept the Russian interpretation of World War II and vice versa, so the two nations should stop trying to force their revisions onto each other and jeopardizing their relations over every historical bone of contention.

17. Russian International Affairs Council: Russian Mamedov, Russia: Towards a Balance of Interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

18. Valdai Discussion Club: Habibe Ozdal, Turkey-Russia Relations in the Biden Era.

19. TASS: Georgia has no plans to restore diplomatic ties with Russia, says head of ruling party.

20. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Coloured revolutions, oligarchs and snollygosters. Is the Georgian dream over? Once a poster boy for liberal reforms, the country appears to be going off track.

21. RFE/RL: Zelenskiy Says Peace ‘Depends On Putin,’ Suggests Ukrainians Who Feel Russian ‘Seek A Place In Russia’

22. Journal of Democracy: Celeste Wallander, How the Putin Regime Really Works.

23. New York Times: Russian Disinformation Targets Vaccines and the Biden Administration. A new campaign appears to be spreading falsehoods about the potential for forced inoculations. against Covid-19.

24. Le Monde diplomatique: Thomas Frank, US liberals’ hysteria outlives Trump. Donald Trump may be gone, for now, but an unanswered question remains. Why exactly did the 45th president of the United States induce such fear and loathing among the nation’s highly educated elite? (Excerpt)

