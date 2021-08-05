RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#156 :: Thursday, 5 August 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#156 :: Thursday, 5 August 2021

1. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, SPLITTING RUSSIA AND CHINA.

2. www.rt.com: Paul Robinson, New Cold War: Some Western pundits want to break up Russia & China & see their people impoverished & starving, but it won’t work.

3. CEPA: Edward Lucas, In Search of Victory. The threats from Russia and China are different but overlap.

4. Foreign Affairs: Charles Kupchan, The Right Way to Split China and Russia. Washington Should Help Moscow Leave a Bad Marriage.

5. Moscow Times: Ministries Tasked with Figuring Out How to Prepare Russia for Energy Transition – RBC.

6. Riddle: Can Russia ‘reset’ its climate policy? Lyubov Glazunova on Russia’s race to carbon neutrality.

7. Russia Matters: Danila Boshkarev, ‘Green Burden’: How Global Climate Policies Could Impact Russia.

8. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with General Director of ANO Russia – Land of Opportunity Alexei Komissarov.

9. AP: 2 Russian news sites, legal aid group, close under pressure.

10. RFE/RL: Russian Opposition Politician Shlosberg Returned To Ballot By Regional Election Commission.

11. New York Times: Russia Bans Bard College, and Other Universities Ask What’s Next. Was it because of George Soros? Or geopolitical tension? Either way, the future of academic exchange could be in danger.

12. Moscow Times: Russian Court Finds U.S. Investor Calvey Guilty of Embezzlement. Ruling seen as a blow to Russia’s investment climate.

13. Bloomberg: Russia Captures No. 2 Rank Among Foreign Oil Suppliers to U.S.

14. Global Times: US incapable of simultaneously confronting China, Russia.

15. www.rt.com: Perestroika did not cause USSR’s downfall but ‘a lot of things’ should have been done differently, says ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev.

16. Bloomberg: Leonid Bershidsky, Will Biden Avoid Obama’s Russia Trap? There’s nothing that Russian President Vladimir Putin hates and loves more than to be underestimated.

17. New Statesman (UK): Paul Mason, Why we are entering a new Great Game. As neoliberalism collapses, national elites around the world are reviving mythical visions of empire.

18. TASS: Zelensky urges Donbass residents who consider themselves Russian to leave for Russia.

19. www.strategic-culture.org: Patrick Armstrong, Ukraine and the Long Game. There are very good reasons why Moscow has learned that it’s better to be patient.

20. Kyiv Post: Oksana Bashuk Hepburn, Summing up 30 years of independence.

21. The Nation: Different World”: A Conversation With Svetlana Alexievich. The Nobel laureate on a new wave of repressions in Belarus, the role of women in revolution, and life after the pandemic.

22. www.rt.com: Bryan MacDonald, Exiled Belarusian activist’s gruesome death by hanging in Ukraine casts more light on overseas opposition’s alleged neo-Nazi links.

23. Jamestown Foundation: Grigory Ioffe, Belarusian Politics and the Tyranny of Simple Solutions.

