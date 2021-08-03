RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#154 :: Tuesday, 3 August 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#154 :: Tuesday, 3 August 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. The National Interest: Interview with Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov: “We Have to Fight Lies and Fake News Virtually on a Daily Basis.” National Interest editor Jacob Heilbrunn interviews Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United States of America H. E. Anatoly Antonov.
2. RFE/RL: U.S. Rejects Russian Envoy’s Claim Diplomats Were Asked To Leave Country
3. TASS: US “plays shell game” over diplomatic staff issues — Slutsky – tass.com/politics/1322207
4. Washington Post: Steven Mufson, Scientists expected thawing wetlands in Siberia’s permafrost. What they found is ‘much more dangerous.’ A 2020 heat wave unleashed methane emissions from prehistoric limestone in two regions stretching 375 miles, study says.
5. rt.com: Russia’s economy is obsolete, ‘exhausted’ & has failed to transition to better, modern model, says ex-finance minister Kudrin – rt.com/russia/530933-kudrin-investment-based-economy-necessity/
6. The New Kremlin Stooge: Mark Chapman, Kudrin.
7. Moscow Times: ‘The Young People Don’t Stay Here’: Depopulation Haunts Russia’s Breadbasket. With declining economic trends exacerbated by the pandemic, poor, rural areas are facing a demographic crisis.
8. Meduza: ‘You can’t trust them’. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Director accuses investigative journalists of working with Western spy agencies.
9. RFE/RL: Poll Says Nearly Half Of Russians See ‘Foreign Agent’ Law As Pressure Tool
10. TASS: Vedomosti: Parliamentary election campaign failing to grab Russians’ attention.
11. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Real Politics Is Being Forced on Russia’s Communist Party. The Kremlin is abandoning attempts to cosplay democracy and relying more openly on the suppression of any critical voices, including the KPRF.
12. Financial Times: Russia wins at Tokyo 2020 despite ban over doping programme. Athletes have thrived even after country was penalised for state-sponsored cheating.
13. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: High gas prices prove value of Nord Stream 2 to Europe.
14. Survival: Global Politics and Strateg: Angela Stent, Trump’s Russia Legacy and Biden’s Response.
15. Jamestown Foundation: Pavel Baev, Putin’s Paranoia, More Than Nuclear Weapons and Oil, Make Russia Dangerous
16. rt.com: Majority of Taliban tired of fighting & ready for peaceful Afghanistan now US troops have left country, top Russian official says – rt.com/russia/530997-kabulov-taliban-wants-peace-afghanistan/
17. Bloomberg: Putin Flexes His Muscles in Syria in Test of Israel’s New Leader. A more abrasive relationship could go beyond inflaming tensions with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, forcing Israel to change tack in order to prevent Iran from increasing its regional clout.
18. Russian International Affairs Council: The revolutionary START Turns 30: Assessments and Prospects – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/the-revolutionary-start-turns-30-assessments-and-prospects/
19. Russian International Affairs Council: Vasily kuznetsov, To the Beat of its Own Drum: On Internal Logic of Events in Tunisia – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/to-the-beat-of-its-own-drum-on-internal-logic-of-events-in-tunisia/
20. Valdai Discussion Club: Emil Sayfullin, Space Law. Version 2.0? Before our eyes, a new version of international space law is being created, prompted by the already-begun race for the possession of space resources. Emil Sayfullin, an employee of the Institute of Legislation and Comparative Law under the Government of the Russian Federation, a RIAC expert, writes about what risks this process entails, who is the main beneficiary and what actions Russia should take. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/space-law-version-2-0/
21. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Despite millions of dollars & NATO/EU promises, Western powers are finding out that Georgia is a tricky place to play politics – rt.com/russia/530983-western-powers-georgia-coup/
22. Vzglyad: What will happen to the Ukraine without Russian gas? – vz.ru/opinions/2021/8/2/1110803.html
23. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Putin is right about the West’s endless attempts to woo Kiev: Rejecting Ukraine’s history with Russia could destroy the country – rt.com/russia/530982-west-neglecting-kiev-history/
24. Foreign Affairs: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine Is Part of the West. NATO and the EU Should Treat It That Way.
You must log in to post a comment.