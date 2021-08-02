RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#153 :: Monday, 2 August 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#153 :: Monday, 2 August 2021

1. New York Times editorial: Russia’s New Form of Organized Crime Is Menacing the World.



2. TASS: Global cybercrime losses are likely to hit $6 trln in 2021 — Russian foreign ministry – tass.com/politics/1321867

3. Moscow Times: Rapid Arctic Warming Is Accelerating Permafrost Collapse in Siberia, New Report Warns.

4. TASS: Tense coronavirus situation in Russia may persist for three years, warns expert – tass.com/society/1321537

5. www.rt.com: A ‘New Cold War’ has already started, but Russia & China are winning against a ‘weakening’ West, says former Kremlin adviser. (Sergey Karaganov)

https://www.rt.com/russia/530730-new-cold-war-opinion-kremlin-adviser/

6. Chatham House: Natia Seskuria, Putin’s problem children. Russia’s leader faces a backlash from the generation that has lost out under his rule.

https://www.chathamhouse.org/publications/the-world-today/2021-08/putins-problem-children

7. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, The 225 meanings of legitimacy



8. rt.com: Moscow’s top spy warns of plans to meddle in Russian elections, says US-government funded Bellingcat working with Western spooks.

https://www.rt.com/russia/530903-naryshkin-russian-elections-meddling/

9. TASS: Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service knows part of truth about Navalny case – director.

https://tass.com/politics/1321567

10. Russia Beyond: Russia experiments with Internet isolation. What’s going on?

https://www.rbth.com/science-and-tech/334062-russia-experiments-with-internet-isolation

11. Interfax: Fighting inflation of global origin with internal instruments is counterproductive – Oreshkin.

12. Financial Times: Inflation here to stay, Russia’s central bank governor warns. Elvira Nabiullina signals policymakers are likely to stick with tough monetary policy stance.

https://www.ft.com/content/bb1b2f26-3121-4ecc-83ed-60d577c13c52

13. The Globe Post: Natylie Baldwin, Despite Western Assertions, Russia Is Not on the Decline.



14. Moscow Times: Vitaly Gorokhov and Peter Rutland, Is Russia Cementing an Olympic Win? Tokyo 2020 shows that a “rally around the flag” effect is possible even if the flag is banned.

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/08/02/is-russia-cementing-an-olympic-win-a74669

15. RFE/RL: Local Staff At U.S. Embassy, Consulates In Russia Dismissed To Meet Kremlin Deadline.

16. The National Interest: John Ruehl, Russia Wins a Substantial Victory on Nord Stream 2. For Russia, the benefits of a completed Nord Stream 2 are plentiful.

https://nationalinterest.org/feature/russia-wins-substantial-victory-nord-stream-2-190849

17. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Is This the Start of a Russia-China Military Alliance? With the United States withdrawing from Afghanistan, Moscow and Beijing have become much more aware of the security situation on their own peripheries.

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/start-russia-china-military-alliance-190866

18. Asia Times: Aditya Pareek, Japan should think carefully about antagonizing Russia. Tokyo risks forcing Moscow to see Japan as an adversary.



19. Financial Times: David Speedie, Letter: Analysis of Russia’s Isis strategy is off the mark.

https://www.ft.com/content/31ed621d-dd93-4a4f-9344-792fdbf5d484

20. Valdai Discussion Club: Richard Sakwa, The Cultural Revolution of the West and World Politics.

https://valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-cultural-revolution-of-the-west-and-world/

21. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Ukraine seeking to boost military might with NATO’s help.

22. The Hill: Harlan Ullman, Is Ukraine Putin’s Taiwan?

https://thehill.com/opinion/international/565708-is-ukraine-putins-taiwan

23. American Committee for US-Russia Accord: James Carden, Solzhenitsyn and The Problem of Crimea.



24. RealClearInvestigations: Aaron Mate, A Fresh Reminder of Russiagate’s Failed Guardian(s) of Integrity.

https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2021/07/29/opinion_a_fresh_reminder_of_russiagates_fallen_guardians_of_integrity_787364.html?mc_cid=a716c071db&mc_eid=23f7c1122a

25. www.rt.com: Bryan MacDonald, Anti-Russia crusader McFaul says helping destroy US-Moscow relations worth it because of ‘million-dollar salary’ & ‘adoring fans’

https://www.rt.com/russia/530869-mcfaul-anti-kremlin-tactics/

