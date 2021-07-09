RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#139 :: Friday, 9 July 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#139 :: Friday, 9 July 2021

1. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, LOW OIL PRICE – BAD FOR RUSSIA. HIGH OIL PRICE – BAD FOR RUSSIA TOO!

2. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, A Cyber-Culprit Other Than Russia?https://original.antiwar.com/mcgovern/2021/07/08/a-cyber-culprit-other-than-russia/

3. The Economist: How not to do it. Covid-19 deaths in Russia are soaring. Hundreds of thousands are dead, partly thanks to the Kremlin’s incompetence.https://www.economist.com/europe/2021/07/10/covid-19-deaths-in-russia-are-soaring

4. Simone Weil Center: Paul Grenier, Island Russia? A Conversation with Boris Mezhuev on the Possibilities for a Settlement with the West.https://simoneweilcenter.org/publications/2021/7/8/island-russia-a-conversation-with-boris-mezhuev-about-normalizing-relations-with-the-west

5. Meduza: Approval for Navalny’s activities declines after ‘extremism’ ruling.https://meduza.io/en/news/2021/07/09/approval-for-navalny-s-activities-declines-after-extremism-ruling

7. Vanity Fair: Julia Ioffe, “THESE BASTARDS WILL NEVER SEE OUR TEARS”: HOW YULIA NAVALNAYA BECAME RUSSIA’S REAL FIRST LADY. When the Kremlin tried to kill Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, his wife launched an epic battle to save his life—and became the face of the resistance to Vladimir Putin.https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/07/how-yulia-navalnaya-became-russias-real-first-lady

8. www.rt.com: Russia raises GDP growth outlook as economy recovers faster than expected.

9. TASS: Outlook on certain Russian macroeconomic indicators upgraded in run-up to new budget cycle.https://tass.com/economy/1312161

10. Moscow Times: Russia Faces Huge Revenue Losses From Renewables Push, Finance Minister Warns.

11. Moscow Times: Russia Proposes Foreigner Residence Permit Overhaul.

12. Financial Times: Putin’s ‘Champagne’ gambit will lose its fizz. Law reserving term only for Russian producers likely to be another ineffectual trade protection measure.https://www.ft.com/content/8637bb34-2c5c-44cb-8dbb-eae31a259947

13. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Biden avoids diplomacy with Russia.https://www.indianpunchline.com/biden-avoids-diplomacy-with-russia/

14. AP: US climate envoy announces Russia trip at time of tension.https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/us-climate-envoy-announces-russia-trip-at-time-of-tension/2021/07/08/785874a4-e052-11eb-a27f-8b294930e95b_story.html

15. www.rt.com: Glenn Diesen, As US social media giants censor free speech online, Russia & China lead the charge to break free from American control of the Web.https://www.rt.com/russia/528763-america-control-web-free-speech/

16. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 8 JULY 2021.https://patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/07/08/russian-federation-sitrep-8-july-2021/]

17. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Russian Perspective on the Challenges to the European Project.https://russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/russian-perspective-on-the-challenges-to-the-european-project/

18. The National Interest: Andranik Migranyan, Why Russia and China are Cooperating More Than Ever. By forming an alliance of democracies against authoritarian states, with China and Russia in mind, Washington and Brussels should be aware that they might well leave Russia no other option than to cooperate more closely with China.

19. TASS: Russia not to take any steps if tension in Afghanistan remains within its borders — Lavrov.

20. www.rt.com: Taliban militants won’t be allowed to run riot in Tajikistan after Americans pull out of Afghanistan, top Russian General tells RT.

21. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, Say hello to the diplo-Taliban. Deploying diplomatic skills refined from Doha to Moscow, the Taliban in 2021 has little to do with its 2001 incarnation.

22. Bloomberg: Leonid Bershidsky, Why Both Russians and Americans Got Nowhere in Afghanistan. If you’re not going anywhere no matter what happens, or what price you’re forced to pay, you can outlast superpowers.

23. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, MH17 TRIAL JUDGE REVEALS US INTELLIGENCE SWITCH – FROM SATELLITE IMAGES WHICH DON’T EXIST IN WASHINGTON TO TAPES AND VIDEOS FABRICATED IN KIEV.

24. Carnegie Moscow Center: Artyom Shraibman, Will Tough New Sanctions Change the Course of Events in Belarus? If Moscow and the West manage to de-escalate their confrontation, Lukashenko’s main currency—his demonstrative anti-Western stance—will be devalued in the eyes of the Kremlin.

25. Russian Foreign Ministry: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s address on Russia’s International Activities for Russian Regions’ Development, delivered at Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU), and answers to questions from students and faculty, Vladivostok, July 8, 2021. (transcript continued)

