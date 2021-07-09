RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#138 :: Thursday, 8 July 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#138 :: Thursday, 8 July 2021

1. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis. With a falling working population and low levels of investment Russia’s growth in the next decade will be capped at about 1.5%.

[Text with charts https://intellinews.com/russia-faces-a-stagnant-decade-of-1-5-gdp-growth-after-the-coronacrisis-215070/?source=russia]

2. Moscow Times: Russia’s Inflation Rate Climbs Higher Again. Prices are rising at 6.5% in annual terms, well ahead of the Central Bank’s comfort zone.

3. Bloomberg: Finance Minister Warns Russia May Lose Out on Energy Transition.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-07-08/finance-minister-warns-russia-may-lose-out-on-energy-transition?sref=3HD2Fyvy

4. TASS: Kommersant: Russia to reach herd immunity if 80% of citizens get anti-bodies.

5. rt.com: Western powers want to weaken Russia & could try to ‘undermine’ upcoming parliamentary elections, says Foreign Minister Lavrov – rt.com/russia/528690-lavrov-parliamentary-elections-west/

6. TASS: Liberals urged Russia to tolerate insult with British destroyer, says Lavrov – https://tass.com/politics/1311839

7. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s address on Russia’s International Activities for Russian Regions’ Development, delivered at Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU), and answers to questions from students and faculty, Vladivostok, July 8, 2021.

https://www.mid.ru/en/press_service/minister_speeches/-/asset_publisher/7OvQR5KJWVmR/content/id/4809543

8. Meduza: You decide. Is Putin running an illiberal democracy or a mafia state? Maxim Trudolyubov grapples with the many labels given to Russia today.

https://meduza.io/en/feature/2021/07/07/you-decide

9. RFE/RL: Russia’s ‘Foreign Agent’ Amendments ‘Seriously Violate’ Human Rights: Venice Commission.



10. rt.com: No Navalny supporters, please! Founder of Russia’s main liberal party tells opposition figure’s backers NOT to vote for his group.

https://www.rt.com/russia/528615-navalny-supporters-liberal-party/

11. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Russia’s National Security Strategy: A Manifesto for a New Era. The central feature of the new strategy is its focus on Russia itself. The Russian leadership has every reason right now to turn homeward to address the glaring weaknesses, imbalances, and inequalities of the country’s internal situation.

https://carnegie.ru/commentary/84893

12. Russian International Affairs Council: Igor Ivanov, Quo Vadis.

https://russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/quo-vadis/

13. The National Interest: Dominick Sansone, Why the West Should Think Twice Before Testing Russia Over Crimea. The U.S. and its NATO allies do not have to accept the Russian annexation of Crimea – but they do need to acknowledge that Moscow has more to lose.

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/skeptics/why-west-should-think-twice-testing-russia-over-crimea-189332

14. Russia Matters: Philip Stephens, Biden’s Moscow Outreach Exposes Europe’s Disarray.

15. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Taliban’s ascent in Afghanistan after US pullout poses ominous threat to Russia and CIS.

16. Moscow Times: Tajikistan Seeks Russia-Led Alliance’s Aid as Violence Builds on Afghan Border.

17. Politico: How Putin could jam up Biden’s post-Afghanistan plans. The U.S. is looking at basing troops in Central Asia to help ensure Kabul doesn’t fall. But Moscow is working to complicate the withdrawal.

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/06/putin-biden-post-afghanistan-498311

18. TASS: Izvestia: US decides to review sanctions policy by the end of summer.

19. TASS: No response yet to Moscow’s call for Russia-US dialogue on cybersecurity issues — Lavrov.

https://tass.com/politics/1311771

20. The National Interest: John Herbst and Jeffrey Stacey, Joe Biden’s Russian Cyber Dilemma. Biden remembers well the hit President Barack Obama and American credibility took when his Syria redline was crossed without an American response. The stakes now are even higher.

https://nationalinterest.org/feature/joe-biden%E2%80%99s-russian-cyber-dilemma-189358

22. Bloomberg: Putin’s ‘Asymmetric’ Arsenal Presages More Hacking Attacks.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-07-07/putin-s-ok-for-asymmetric-arsenal-presages-more-hack-attacks?sref=3HD2Fyvy

23. Washington Post editorial: Biden said we’d ‘find out’ whether Putin would act on ransomware. Now we have.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/07/07/biden-said-wed-find-out-whether-putin-would-act-ransomware-now-we-have/

24. Responsible Statecraft: Katrina vanden Heuvel and James Carden, Stephen Cohen’s legacy lives on in group fostering US-Russia relations The late professor launched the first incarnation in 1974. A year after his death, his wife and colleagues are pressing forward under new name.



25. https://thescrum.substack.com: James Carden, “Sino–Russian amity, Ch. 2.” Washington as matchmaker.

https://thescrum.substack.com/p/sinorussian-amity-ch-2

