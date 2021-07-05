RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#135 :: Monday, 5 July 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#135 :: Monday, 5 July 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Moscow Times: Majority of Russians Still Not Ready for Covid-19 Vaccination – Poll
2. rt.com: ‘Everyone must be vaccinated and re-vaccinated’: Russia’s re-inoculation drive essential for stopping Covid-19, experts tell RT – rt.com/russia/528406-inoculation-essential-covid-experts/
3. TASS: Izvestia: Experts discuss COVID-19 situation in Russia.
4. Wall Street Journal: Moscow Tightens the Clamp on Russia’s Millions of Covid-19 Vaccine Holdouts. Authorities try to reboot flailing Covid-19 vaccine campaign as Delta variant causes surge in cases.
5. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, Seeds of Trust. Why the Results of the Russian-American Summit Exceeded Expectations. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/seeds-of-trust-russian-american-summit/
6. Levada.ru: Approval of Russian government drops, Putin ratings unchanged – poll.
7. Paul Goble: Moscow City’s Pothole Management Portal Benefits Residents and Regime, Sharafutdinova Says
8. AP: Putin OKs revised Russian national security strategy
9. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, New National Security Strategy Is a Paranoid’s Charter. Russia’s new National Strategy regards not just foreign countries as a threat, but the very processes reshaping the modern world.
10. The Print (India): Russia unveils new security strategy that aims to balance ties with India, China
11. Rossiiskaya Gazeta: Sergei Karaganov, A Chance Not To Be Missed. We must admit the obvious: a new Cold War is unfolding, and Russia should think about how to get out of it as a winner – rg.ru/2021/06/25/karaganov-rossii-nado-dumat-kak-pobedit-v-holodnoj-vojne.html
14. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Anglo-American tripwire traps Russian bear
15. Moscow Times: Russian Warships to Reinforce Black Sea Forces Amid U.S.-Led Drills
16. RUSI: Jonathan Eyal, France, Germany and the ‘Russia Engagement’ Game. Despite the failure of their initial proposals to engage in a summit with Russia, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are still promoting the idea. Far from leading to a productive dialogue with Russia, the Franco-German proposal will only continue to divide the EU and NATO.
17. TASS: Kommersant: What awaits Afghanistan and its neighbors after US troop pullout
18. Eursasianet.org: Russia frets about ISIS in Afghanistan, Central Asia looks sanguine. As the Taliban advances inside Afghanistan, Moscow talks up the threat from Islamic State.
19. Asia Times: Myanmar opens a strategic gateway for Moscow. Asia Times’ correspondent Bertil Lintner explains why Russia has warmly embraced Myanmar’s military coup makers.
20. TASS: Moscow does not consider Ukrainian authorities Nazis — Kremlin – tass.com/politics/1310591
21. Bloomberg: Biden Says ‘Not Sure’ If Russia Is Behind Latest Cyberattack
22. TASS: Kremlin says no US inquiries received over hacker attack on IT software company – tass.com/politics/1310621
