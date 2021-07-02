RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#134 :: Friday, 2 July 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#134 :: Friday, 2 July 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
1. AFP: Russia rejects new lockdown despite record virus deaths
2. TASS: Moscow COVID case count may be 3-4 times higher than official data, says deputy mayor – tass.com/society/1309765
3. rt.com: Cyberhack dispute: Russian diplomats say Moscow not behind attacks on US targets, but is itself constantly bombarded by Americans – rt.com/russia/528180-russian-diplomats-american-cyber-attacks/
4. Meduza: 28 years and done. The head of Russia’s top-ranked university is stepping down after more than a quarter of a century on the job.
5. Intellinews: Russia’s faster inflation, stronger activity, harsher monetary policy
7. Forward: Putin holds up Israel as a model of unity for Ukrainians and Russians
8. Reuters: Putin signs law forcing foreign social media giants to open Russian offices
9. Asia Times: Stephen Bryen, The failed Biden-Putin summit and fears of war. The threat of conflict is closer after a bungled operation involving a British warship entering Crimean waters.
10. USNI News: More NATO Ships Enter Black Sea While Tensions With Russia Simmer
11. Russia Matters: Dmitry Gorenburg, The HMS Defender Incident: What happened and What Are the Political Ramifications?
12. The Critic (UK): Nick Cohen, The long arm of the Chekists. This is more than an account of the decline of Russia into sinister decadence, it is also an apt metaphor for the state of freedom of speech in modern Britain.
13. Russian International Affairs Council: Oleg Shakirov, Putin and Biden’s Cyber Summit – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/putin-and-biden-s-cyber-summit/
14. Bloomberg: Leonid Bershidsky, Dark Markets Can Be a Geopolitical Force Multiplier. There are good reasons why the dark web marketplace Hydra has thrived in Russia.
15. New York Times: After Biden Meets Putin, U.S. Exposes Details of Russian Hacking Campaign. The revelations, which dealt with a Russian espionage campaign, came after President Biden demanded that President Vladimir V. Putin rein in more destructive ransomware attacks.
16. TASS Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Gas prices likely to remain high until Nord Stream 2 is launched.
17. Asia Times: Russia eyes Mongolia as a shortcut to China. Soyuz Vostok pipeline will give Russia’s Power of Siberia 2 gas network a key new link through Mongolian territory.
18. TASS: Vedomosti: China scaling up its nuclear capabilities.
19. rt.com: Ukraine’s Zelensky slams Russia’s Putin for saying both nations ‘are one people’… despite saying the same thing years before – rt.com/russia/528188-zelensky-ukraine-one-people/
20. TASS: Russia has no wish to see its flag hoisted in Ukrainian territory — Peskov – tass.com/politics/1309891
21. rt.com: Ukrainian national football hero Dovbyk dubbed ‘Muscovite’ by nationalist author after answering interview question in Russian – rt.com/russia/528114-ukraine-dovbyk-muscovite-language/
22. Russia in Global Affairs: Greg Simons, HARD AND SOFT POWER APPROACHES TO ARMED CONFLICTS: THE UNITED STATES IN IRAQ AND RUSSIA IN SYRIA. (excerpt) – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/hard-and-soft-power-iraq-syria/
