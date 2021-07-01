RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#133 :: Thursday, 1 July 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#133 :: Thursday, 1 July 2021
1. rt.com: Global warming is hitting Russia faster than most countries & government must be prepared for serious consequences, says Putin – rt.com/russia/528002-global-warming-consequences-putin/
2. Moscow Times: Skepticism to Acceptance: How Putin’s Views on Climate Change Evolved Over the Years.
3. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Gubin, Were Shots Fired? Similarities and Differences Between the Situation in the South China Sea and the Incident off the Russian Cape Fiolent – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/were-shots-fired-similarities-and-differences/
4. Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: Grand Illusions: The Impact of Misperceptions About Russia on U.S. Policy.
6. TASS: Putin does not underestimate the danger of West’s provocations — Kremlin spokesman – tass.com/politics/1309559
7. TASS: Vedomosti: US, Russia embark on strategic weapons talks.
8. American Committee for US-Russia Accord: David C. Speedie, Promoting Rational Discussion On Russia Can Be A “Sisyphean” Task – usrussiaaccord.org/acura-viewpoint-david-c-speedie-promoting-rational-discussion-on-russia-can-be-a-sisyphean-task/
9. Counterpunch: Melvin Goodman, The Case for Negotiating With Adversaries – counterpunch.org/2021/07/01/the-case-for-negotiating-with-adversaries/
10. rt.com: Russia’s economic growth speeds up to nearly 11% in May – rt.com/business/528059-russia-economy-growth-may/
11. Intellinews: Russia’s business confidence at record highs, consumer confidence improving.
12. Interfax: Putin signs into law bill on ‘grounding’ Google, Facebook, other IT giants in Russia.
13. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Spreading ‘human rights’ at the tip of a bayonet: the LGBT agenda has now become a tool in Western foreign policy across the globe. – rt.com/russia/528090-lgbt-agenda-tool-policy/
14. Responsible Statecraft: James Carden, Why Ostpolitik with Russia runs along East-West Euro divide. France and Germany are disenchanted with U.S. sanctions, but Poland and the Baltic states are far from ready for rapprochement.
15. rt.com: Scott Ritter, The NATO-Ukraine Sea Breeze exercise could ultimately help create the circumstances for real conflict with Russia in the Black Sea – rt.com/op-ed/528038-ukraine-nato-sea-breeze/
16. TASS: Media: Putin connects Russia and Ukraine through Direct Line.
17. TASS: Hatred for Russians instilled in Ukraine is ruinous for the country — Kremlin spokesman – tass.com/politics/1309549
18. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russians had over 2mn questions for the Direct Line with Vladimir Putin.
19. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Vladimir Putin’s favorite book – gilbertdoctorow.com/2021/07/01/vladimir-putins-favorite-book/
20. Wall Street Journal: Russia’s Putin Challenges U.S. Leadership, Asserts Military Might. Russian president seeks to portray the U.S. as a waning power during an annual event at which he answers questions from ordinary citizens.
21. Meduza: ‘Direct line’ 2021. Putin discusses Sputnik V, local issues, and more in annual call-in show.
22. Moscow Times: Ilya Shepelin, Putin: The Man With All the Answers. Putin’s annual call-in show is meant to show everyday Russians that there is no problem in the country that escapes his all-encompassing vision.
24. Kremlin.ru: Direct Line with Vladimir Putin. (transcript continued) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/65973
