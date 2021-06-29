RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#131 :: Tuesday, 29 June 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#131 :: Tuesday, 29 June 2021
1. rt.com: Russia records highest official Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic, as nation fights sharp rise in cases of Delta variant – rt.com/russia/527850-covid-death-toll-spike-june/
2. AP: Russia targets investigative journalists with raids
3. raamoprusland.nl: Mark Galeotti, Politics will survive in Russia, somehow
4. Paul Goble: Protest Attitudes Persist Despite Repression But Aren’t Reflected in the Streets or the Ballot Box, Lev Gudkov Says.
5. rt.com: S&P upgrades Russia’s economic outlook for 2021 – rt.com/business/527790-russia-economy-growth-outlook/
6. Interfax: WTO’s new ‘green’ rules must not lead to groundless trade restrictions – Russian econ minister
7. Asia Times: M.K. Bhadrakumar, EU badly split on dialogue with Russia. German-French plan for talks with Putin shot down mainly by Eastern European members allied with the U.S.
8. Valdai Discussion Club: Ivan Timofeer, “I’ll Be Fire”: Who will throw a boot on the remote control? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/i-ll-be-fire-a-boot-on-the-remote-control/
9. Creators.com: Patrick Buchanan, Boris Johnson Defies Vladimir Putin’s Claim to Crimea
10. TASS: No direct threat to Russia from Taliban in Afghanistan — ambassador – tass.com/politics/1308117
11. RFE/RL: Putin, Xi Agree To Extend 20-Year-Old Friendship Treaty
12. TASS: Izvestia: Expert highlights importance of Russian-Chinese cooperation.
13. Carnegie Endowement for Internatinal Peace: Paul Stronski, A Difficult Balancing Act: Russia’s Role in the Eastern Mediterranean,.
14. War on the Rocks: Jeffrey Mankoff and Cyrus Newlin, DON’T BASE U.S. FORCES IN CENTRAL ASIA – warontherocks.com/2021/06/dont-base-u-s-forces-in-central-asia/
15. Moscow Times: Western Schools Teach Children That Jesus Was Bisexual, Russian Foreign Minister Says.
16. TASS: Russian security chief warns ultimate goal of outside forces is regime change in Belarus – tass.com/world/1308301
17. Facebook: Ivan Katchanovski, Yushchenko poisoning.
18. Euromaidan Press: Ukrainian president admits special op to detain Wagner mercenaries existed, tells Ukraine was “drawn in” by other countries (excerpt)
19. The National Interest: Ted Galen Carpenter, Why Ukraine Is a Dangerous and Unworthy Ally. Kiev’s democratic image is thoroughly tarnished, and no amount of polish that Ukraine’s passionate lobbyists in the West try to apply can alter that reality.
20. Carnegie Moscow Center: Konstantin Skorkin, All Change: Donbas Republics Get New Russian Business Boss. The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics are moving on from the wild days of economic piracy to more orderly exploitation schemes. The prospects of reintegrating the region under the Minsk accords are growing more illusory.
21. The National Interest: Mark Katz, How Would Brezhnev Have Assessed Putin’s Foreign Policy? Judged by the foreign policy accomplishments made by the reputedly unsuccessful Brezhnev, Putin’s achievements appear far more modest.
22. The American Conservative: Matthew Ghobrial Cockerill, The Second World War Was Not Stalin’s War. Sean McMeekin’s new work is compelling, unorthodox, and wrong.
23. Russia Beyond: 8 BEST podcasts about Russia.https://em-ui.constantcontact.com/em-ui/em/page/em-ui/email# – rbth.com/arts/333940-8-best-podcasts-about-russia
