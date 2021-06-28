RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#130 :: Monday, 28 June 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#130 :: Monday, 28 June 2021
1. Moscow Times: How Will Moscow’s Mandatory Vaccination Drive Work?
2. Awful Avalanche: Russian Resistance to Vaccine: One Artist’s Opinion – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/06/27/russian-resistance-to-vaccine-one-artists-opinion/
3. TASS: Izvestia: COVID-19 infection rate in Russia may stabilize in mid-July
4. Slate: Yana Pasheva, Why Is Russia’s Vaccination Rate So Low? – slate.com/technology/2021/06/russia-covid-vaccination-rate-compulsory.html
5. rt.com: Moscow police break-up opposition Communist Party rally against new ‘mandatory’ Covid-19 vaccination rules for some workers – rt.com/russia/527696-moscow-compulsory-vaccination-rally/
6. Riddle: Gulnaz Sharafutdinova, Do Digital Technologies Serve People or Autocrats? – ridl.io/en/do-digital-technologies-serve-people-or-autocrats/
7. Intellinews: Significant differences in pace of development in various sectors of the Russian economy
8. TASS: Vedomosti: What awaits oil and the Russian rouble in 2021.
9. Moscow Times: U.S. Embassy in Moscow to Halt Visa, Consular Services From Aug. 1.
10. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Sailing Into Troubled Waters. Russia Counters Britain in the Black Sea. Fresh attempts to expose Russian “red line” deterrence as hollow—whether on the ground, in the air, or at sea—would push Moscow to defend what it cannot give up without losing its self-respect. This would almost inevitably lead to clashes and casualties, which would carry the risk of further escalation.
11. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, BRITS IN CRIMEA: SCARED OF LOOKING SCARED – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/06/27/brits-in-crimea-scared-of-looking-scared/
12. Financial Times editorial: How Europe should deal with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Black Sea clash highlights the tensions with a disruptive Kremlin.
13. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, A sea painted NATO black. US seeks to revamp post-WWI concept of Baltic-Black Sea Intermarium as a Cold War 2.0 iron wall against Russia.
14. AP: Ukraine, NATO launch joint Black Sea drills
15. The Daily Mail (UK): Peter Hitchens, This won’t be popular … but our Navy’s Black Sea antics were stupid
16. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Europe split in two when it comes to dialogue with Russia
17. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, How the Nagorno-Karabagh conflict is a lesson to the West in geopolitical reality. Constant consideration of intervening in the region inflames tensions with local powers, including Russia – responsiblestatecraft.org/2021/06/28/how-the-nagorno-karabagh-conflict-is-a-lesson-to-the-west-in-geopolitical-reality/
18. TASS: Western media lie about Russian advisers’ alleged role in murders in CAR — Peskov
19. New York Times: Russian Mercenaries Are Driving War Crimes in Africa, U.N. Says. An investigative report says that Russian operatives in the Central African Republic who had been billed as unarmed advisers are actually leading the fighting, including massacres of civilians.
20. rt.com: Top Ukrainian magazine names US ambassador as country’s ‘most influential woman,’ highlighting extent of American leverage in Kiev – rt.com/russia/527777-kvien-ukrainian-focus-influential-woman/
21. New Cold War: Dmitriy Kovalevich, June update: good cop – bad cop, as US softens and UK warmongers over Ukraine – newcoldwar.org/june-update-us-softening-and-uk-warmongering-over-ukraine/
22. Twitter: Dean O’Brien, Freelance photographer documenting the ongoing conflict in Donbass, Eastern Ukraine.
23. TASS: West tries to ‘lay down the law’ in international relations – Lavrov – tass.com/politics/1307769
24. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Article by Sergey Lavrov, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, “The Law, the Rights and the Rules”, Moscow, June 28, 2021 – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4801890
