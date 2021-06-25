RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#129 :: Friday, 25 June 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#129 :: Friday, 25 June 2021
1. Moscow Times: Michele Berdy, How to Survive a Russian Heat Wave
2. Moscow Times: What’s On June 25-27. Beaches, pools, and parks for a safe and cool weekend.
3. Kremlin.ru: Video address to school leavers – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/65925
4. rt.com: Russia releases VIDEO of British warship’s incursion into waters near Crimea, clearly contradicting London’s version of events – rt.com/russia/527511-defender-warning-shots-video/
5. The Times (UK): Dominic Raab ‘warned that HMS Defender’s Crimea route risked antagonising Russia’
6. The Independent (UK): Mary Dejevsky, WHAT THE SPAT IN THE BLACK SEA WAS ALL ABOUT
7. TASS: Izvestia: Russia’s Defense Ministry considering new regulations after Black Sea incident.
8. Intellinews: Russian forces oppose the UK Navy’s Freedom of Navigation Operation off Crimea. Did HMS Defender turn tail and flee in the face of Russian forces?
9. Dances With Bears: John Helmer,THE BRITISH NAVY’S CRIMEAN CAPE CAPER ENDS UP LIKE THE BORNHOLM BASH, BALTIC BLUFF, BLINKEN BLINK – johnhelmer.net/the-british-navys-crimean-cape-caper-ends-up-like-the-bornholm-bash-baltic-bluff-blinken-blink/print/
10. craigmurray.org.uk: Craig Murray, Warmongering British Actions in the Black Sea – craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2021/06/warmongering-british-actions-in-the-black-sea/
11. The Economist: Crimea and punishment. Russian and British forces square off in the Black Sea. Russia claims to have fired warning shots at a British destroyer in disputed waters off Crimea.
12. AP: Russia mandates vaccinations for some as virus cases surge.
13. Foreign Policy: Samuel Ramani, With Sputnik V, Russia Shot Itself in the Foot. High prices, delayed deliveries, and questions about efficacy raise suspicions about Russia’s vaccine diplomacy in Africa.
14. Wall Street Journal: In Russia, Some of the World’s Biggest Polluters Are Going Green. Amid pressure from investors and with new regulations looming, Russian companies are pushing to clean up.
15. Meduza: Ionov strikes again. Russia blacklisted Bard College as ‘undesirable’ following a complaint from the same man who denounced Meduza.
16. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Breaking down barriers may be the best way to stop a new Cold War. By banning a liberal US college, has Russia scored an own goal? – rt.com/russia/527574-bard-college-ban-cold-war/
17. RFE/RL: U.S. Ambassador Returns To Russia After Two Months
18. TASS: Russia, US discussing work of commissions under New START Treaty — senior diplomat.
19. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, Geneva Summit: Low expectations, modest results, glimmers of hope
20. Valdai Discussion Club: Ernest Reid, Russia’s Public Diplomacy: Successes, Shortcomings and Suggestions – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/russia-s-public-diplomacy-successes-shortcomings/
21. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrew Korybko, The Geostrategic Challenges of Russia’s “Ummah Pivot” – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/the-geostrategic-challenges-of-russia-s-ummah-pivot/
22. rt.com: Eva Bartlett, Syria is suffering a devastating wheat shortage the media claim is due to drought – but the truth is a lot more complicated – rt.com/op-ed/527401-syria-wheat-shortage-drought-sanctions/
23. AP: Russia in showdown with UN and West over aid to Syria
24. Washington Post editorial: Biden says he is testing Putin. The answer will come in Syria
