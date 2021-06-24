RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#128 :: Thursday, 24 June 2021
1. TASS: Many cyber attacks on Russia in 2020 came from US, Germany, Netherlands — security chief – tass.com/politics/1306697
2. TASS: Russia has reliable algorithm of response to Western pressure — intelligence director – tass.com/politics/1306881
3. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russia and Europe: friends again? Following US President Joe Biden’s Geneva summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, now German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron want a EU-Russia summit too.
4. Financial Times: Berlin and Paris propose reset for EU relations with Moscow. Surprise initiative follows Biden summit with Putin but catches allies unawares.
5. TASS: Right choice of information source to help avoid panic amid pandemic, psychiatrist says – tass.com/society/1306733
6. Moscow Times: Muscovites Flock to Vaccination Centers Amid Mandatory Jab Push. The capital’s mayor decreed last week that most service workers must have two jabs by Aug. 15.
7. Pearls and Irritations: Tony Kevin, Putin and Biden reshuffle the deck
8. Jacobin: Branko Marcetic, Incredibly, Joe Biden’s Russia Policy Is Reasonable. You wouldn’t know it from the belligerent media coverage, but so far, despite his record as a tough-talking anti-Russia hawk, Joe Biden has been taking US policy toward Moscow in a surprisingly reasonable direction – jacobinmag.com/2021/06/joe-biden-foreign-policy-russia-vladimir-putin
9. The Unz Review: Israel Shamir, Geneva Rendezvous – unz.com/ishamir/geneva-rendezvous/
10. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, The idea that America ‘won’ the Cold War has made Washington believe only supremacy can bring peace. Now, that’s causing problems – rt.com/russia/527334-america-supremacy-world-power/
11. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, Please! Someone Set Biden Straight on China ‘Squeezing’ Russia – original.antiwar.com/mcgovern/2021/06/20/please-someone-set-biden-straight-on-china-squeezing-russia/
12. Moscow Times: Yevgenia Albats, Chasing Muons in Geneva. Commentators are struggling to describe what happened behind closed doors at the Putin-Biden summit
13. Moscow Times: Some Investors Sense Buying Opportunity in Russia-U.S. Détente. Russian market could benefit from geopolitical calm, but Black Sea skirmish shows Russia has a habit of delivering negative surprises.
14. RFE/RL: Blinken Warns That Nord Stream 2 Could Be ‘Coercivie Tool’ Against Europe
15. Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: Paul Stronski, The Shifting Geography of the South Caucasus. (excerpt)
16. Jamestown Foundation: Grigory Ioffe, Unpalatable Truths About Belarus’s Political Crisis
17. Meduza: ‘A deliberate move’. Russia reports firing ‘warning shots’ at British destroyer near Crimea. The UK denies it.
18. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, IMPERIAL DELUSIONS – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/06/24/imperial-delusions/
19. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Britannia fools the waves: UK sent clear signal to Moscow with warship in Crimean waters… just probably not the one it intended. – rt.com/russia/527439-uk-warship-crimea-waters-incident/
20. AP: Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
21. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Shots fired as Brits enter Black Sea and Russian ire. Details are still unclear but the episode highlights the danger in using warships to make diplomatic or legalistic points.
22. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Moscow Turns Up the Volume Over HMS Defender. The media coverage that followed yesterday’s clash is telling in what it says about Russian goals and sensitivities.
23. rt.com: The nuclear doctrine: Army chief Gerasimov explains that Moscow reserves right to fire nukes if enemies use them against Russia – rt.com/russia/527450-gerasimov-mcis-nuclear-weapons-applying/
24. Russia in Global Affairs: PÅL KOLSTØ and HELGE BLAKKISRUD, RUSSIA’S NEIGHBORHOOD POLICY AND ITS EURASIAN CLIENT STATES: NO AUTOCRACY EXPORT. (excerpt) – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/russias-neighborhood-no-autocracy/
