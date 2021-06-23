RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#127 :: Wednesday, 23 June 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#127 :: Wednesday, 23 June 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. rt.com: As Russia ramps up climate change fight, scientists say Siberian permafrost has survived more intense heat than previously thought – rt.com/russia/527281-climate-permafrost-intense-heat/
2. Mic: It’s 118 degrees in the Arctic, which sure seems bad
3. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Summits Themselves Are Not Enough to Change the Negative Dynamics of the Relationship – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/comments/summits-themselves-are-not-enough-to-change-the-negative-dynamics-of-the-relationship/
4. The Independent (UK): Mary Dejevsky, The Biden and Putin meeting was a last relic of the Cold War – it belongs in a world that is vanishing. In the future, Russia will become less central to US policy, as will the US to Russia.
5. The Scrum: Patrick Lawrence, “Something happened in Geneva.” Second thoughts on the summit – thescrum.substack.com/p/something-happened-in-geneva?
6. Kremlin.ru: Video address to the participants and guests of the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65904
7. Meduza: ‘It’s a humiliation’. United Russia leaves chairman Dmitry Medvedev out in the cold ahead of 2021 State Duma election.
8. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, MOSCOW SINGS, WHERE ARE MY ANTIBODIES? NATIONWIDE PROTEST VOTE LOOMS FOR SEPTEMBER – THAT INCLUDES REFUSING TO VOTE AT ALL – johnhelmer.net/moscow-sings-where-are-my-antibodies-nationwide-protest-vote-looms-for-september-that-includes-refusing-to-vote-at-all/print/
9. TASS: Kommersant: Russia records election interference attempts from NATO states
– tass.com/pressreview/1306073
10. rt.com: By shutting out travelers immunized with Sputnik V, the EU is helping undermine Russia’s vaccine drive by feeding domestic doubts – rt.com/russia/526644-covid19-vaccines-domestic-doubts/
11. Reuters: Kremlin says people without vaccine or immunity in Russia will have limited work options
12. TASS: Moscow will live under restrictions until there is collective immunity — authorities – tass.com/society/1306251
13. Moscow Times: Russia’s Third Wave Unlikely to Faze Central Bank. Governor Elvira Nabiullina “dead set” on bringing inflation down, despite rising coronavirus numbers and hospitalizations.
14. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Fix Price: the bricks and mortar retail disruptor. In a world of booming online sales, Russia’s hard discounter is one of the fastest growing retailer businesses in the world. Ironically it is the stagnation of Russian real incomes that is the engine of its growth.
15. The Barents Observer: National security chief says Russia must bolster its Arctic military. According to Dmitry Medvedev, the chairmanship in the Arctic Council provides Moscow with an opportunity to promote national security interests in the Arctic.
16. Wall Street Journal: Melting Arctic Ice Pits Russia Against U.S. and China for Control of New Shipping Route. Warming in the Arctic is opening a shipping passage through Russia’s northern waters that could put the country at the center of new Asia-to-Europe trade routes.
17. The Barents Observer: Anita Parlow, Trust and paradox: The United States and Russia in the Arctic.
18. The National Interest: Reuf Bajrovic by Richard Kraemer, Russia Isn’t the Key to Containing China – Clear-Eyed Allies Are. Much wiser would be for the West to leave Russia and China to stew in their own mutual incompatibility. Sooner or later, they’ll hand the world an updated edition of the Sino-Soviet split, which could incentivize Russia to take a lesson from the Sino-American rapprochement of 1972.
19. Valdai Discussion CLub: Russia and Serbia: From Historical Memory to Future Relations. The phrase “Be realistic, demand the impossible” is well-known. Russia and Serbia now face approximately the same task in order to preserve their partnership in the future, writes Valdai Club Programme Director Oleg Barabanov. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/russia-and-serbia-from-historical-memory-to-future/
20. rt.com: Russia bans America’s liberal Bard College, labelling it as ‘undesirable organization’ threatening country’s ‘order and security’ – rt.com/russia/527275-bard-college-ban-undesirable/
21. AP: Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it
22. rt.com: Russia demands US scrap ‘aggressive’ Black Sea naval war-games, warning drills fuel tensions & increase risk of deadly incidents – rt.com/russia/527339-black-sea-war-games-warnings/
23. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Anti-Belarusian sanctions likely to harm Russia.
24. Moon of Alabama: U.S., EU Profess Support For Belarus Then Launch A War Against Its People – moonofalabama.org/2021/06/us-eu-profess-support-for-the-poeple-of-belarus-then-launch-a-war-against-them.html#more
25. Axios: Biden taps Russia expert for key Pentagon job (Celeste Wallander)
1
You must log in to post a comment.