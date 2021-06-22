RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#126 :: Tuesday, 22 June 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#126 :: Tuesday, 22 June 2021
1. rt.com: Soviets worked with West to bring down Nazi legacy – but now NATO expansion risks tearing Europe apart once again, Putin says – rt.com/russia/527231-nato-expansion-risks-putin/
2. TASS: US organized state coup in Ukraine in 2014 — Putin – tass.com/world/1305679
3. Kremlin.ru: Article by Vladimir Putin ”Being Open, Despite the Past“ – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/65899
4. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, June 22 – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/june-22/
5. Valdai Discussion Club: Matthias Uhl, Blind Spots of Historical Memory: Germany and the 80th Anniversary of the Nazi Attack on the Soviet Union – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/germany-and-the-80th-anniversary/
6. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with deputies of the seventh State Duma – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65894
7. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, The Biden-Putin Summit: How bad is “normal”? On a host of issues, especially Ukraine, Biden kicked the can down the road. Let’s hope it’s not a grenade that’ll explode in our faces.
8. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Reductionist Approach to the Summit: on scoring a “home run”
9. Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: Walter C. Clemens Jr., After Geneva: Will Self-Interest Suffice? – thebulletin.org/2021/06/after-geneva-will-self-interest-suffice/
10. Newsweek.com: Chuck Todd Asks Trump Russia Adviser Fiona Hill if Putin Got More Out of Biden Meeting
11. Washington Post: Katrina vanden Heuvel, Biden’s new normal seems ominously heading toward a revival of Cold War politics
12. TASS: Discrimination on basis of Covid immunity inevitable, believes Kremlin spokesman – tass.com/society/1305751
13. rt.com: Human rights chief slams ‘dishonest’ mandatory Russian Covid-19 vaccine programs, warning people shouldn’t be FORCED to take jab – rt.com/russia/527236-human-rights-vaccine-programs/
14. Moscow Times: Russia Reintroduces Coronavirus Restrictions: All You Need to Know.
15. TASS: Russian Electoral Commission vows to provide no opportunity to discredit elections – tass.com/politics/1305801
16. TASS: Most cyberattacks on Russian election commission website come from US, UK — head – tass.com/politics/1305735
17. Moscow Times: More Russians Barred from Elections Today Than in Soviet Union – Research
18. NBCNews.com: ‘We’re not hiding’: Gay and lesbian Russians say a cultural shift is underway. From a popular lesbian party in Moscow to a queer culture magazine, there are signs that some LGBTQ Russians are “openly speaking about who we are now.”
19. Bloomberg: Europe’s Chances of Dodging Winter Gas Crunch Hang on Russia
20. Sputnik: Russia Sends Series of Proposals to US on How to Stabilise Relations, Ambassador Says – sputniknews.com/world/202106221083204539-russia-sends-series-of-proposals-to-us-on-how-to-stabilise-relations-ambassador-says/
21. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, We Need to Talk: The Necessity of a Four-Way Dialogue Between Russia, the United States, China and India – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/we-need-to-talk-for-a-four-way-dialogue-between-ru/
22. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, The New East-West Cold War (excerpt)
23. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, Raisi era will move Iran closer to Russia and China. Iran’s president-elect will ‘Look East’ while seeking to exit ‘strategic patience’ when dealing with the U.S.
24. Paul Goble: Biden hasn’t Betrayed Russian Liberals or Ukrainian Patriots; He’s Defended US National Interests, Inozemtsev Says
25. rt.com: 80 years after Nazi invasion of USSR, Ukraine’s main opposition party asks Kiev to finally clamp down on neo-Nazi organizations – rt.com/russia/527250-opposition-party-neo-nazi-organizations/
26. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, THE NOT-SO STRANGE DEATH OF LIBERAL RUSSOPHOBIA – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/06/21/the-not-so-strange-death-of-liberal-russophobia/
