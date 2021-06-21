RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#125 :: Monday, 21 June 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

1. rt.com: Russia braces for scorching heatwave not seen for 120 YEARS as officials say working day should be cut short due to extreme heat – rt.com/russia/527169-extreme-heat-work-cut/

2. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Putin unveils a new pre-election spending boost. Keen to shore up the flagging fortunes of the ruling United Russia, President Vladimir has announced a new RUB100bn spending spree ahead of September’s Duma elections.

3. AP: Putin names Lavrov, Shoigu to United Russia elections list

4. Kremlin.ru: United Russia party congress – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65886

5. RFE/RL: Kremlin Announces Date For Putin’s Live Call-In Show.

6. rt.com: Dmitry Stefanovich, While the media focused on theatrics, Putin & Biden quietly launched a new diplomatic effort to avert an apocalyptic nuclear war – rt.com/russia/527130-atomic-warfare-geneva-meeting/

7. Meduza: What it all meant. Experts explain the significance, or lack thereof, of last week’s Putin-Biden summit.

8. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrkumar, Fizz is gone from Biden-Putin summit – indianpunchline.com/fizz-is-gone-from-biden-putin-summit/

9. Russia Matters: Nikolas Govsdev, US-Russia Summit Offers New Framework: Restarted Dialogue, With Biden as ‘Russia Hand’

10. CBSNews.com: Transcript: Fiona Hill on “Face the Nation,” June 20, 2021

11. news.cgtn.com (China): Radhika Desai, What was the point of Biden’s summit with Putin? – news.cgtn.com/news/2021-06-18/What-was-the-point-of-Biden-s-summit-with-Putin–11c0CjAOacw/index.html?fbclid=IwAR34kCZOvg1RRO-K1p2DjDu7bVMY0gEmRvFoYCDqtL3M7tcbYlba68y4MQk

12. The New Yorker: Masha Gessen, The High Cost of Biden’s Meeting with Putin. To Biden, illusions are a hazard in foreign policy; to Putin, they are its currency.

13. Moscow Times: ‘What We Did Before Just Isn’t Working’: Delta Variant Threatens to Overwhelm Russia. Russia has only vaccinated 13% of its population against Covid-19. With herd immunity a far-off prospect, it now faces the daunting challenge of fending off a highly infectious variant.

14. Financial Times: Henry Foy, Vladislav Surkov: ‘An overdose of freedom is lethal to a state’. The longtime Kremlin éminence grise on shaping Russia’s managed democracy, Alexei Navalny — and why Putin is a modern Octavian.

15. The National Interest: John Ruehl, The Difficult Task of Exploiting Cracks in the Russia-China Relationship. Russia and China will see through any attempt to divide them and are particularly sensitive to ensuring their differences are not aired in public.

16. Asia Times: Brandon Weichert, Russia enters the new space race. Should Russia capture the ‘space tug’ market, as Moscow intends, it will enjoy significant first-mover advantage over the US.

17. AFP: Armenia PM wins majority in polls despite anger over war.

18. strategic-culture.org: Patrick Armstrong, The Good Nazis and Bad Nazis of Western Media.

19. Patreon: Dean O’Brien, How it Feels to be Betrayed – Words From a Teacher in Donetsk.

20. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Confusion over the Biden administration’s commitment to military support for Ukraine. Doubts over the US commitment to military support for Ukraine were sown after reports that a $100mn programme was suspended only days after US President Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

21. rt.com: Frustrated Ukrainian Foreign Minister claims NATO has refused to take ‘a single step’ towards allowing Kiev join bloc since 2008.

22. TASS: Izvestia: Kiev will not be allowed into NATO for at least another 10 years.

23. Antiwar.com: Doug Bandow, US Should Close the Door to Ukrainian Membership in NATO.

24. New York Times: Ross Douthat, The Strange Death of Liberal Russophobia. How the Biden presidency is (wisely) opting out of Cold War 2.0.

25. Russia in Global Affairs: Andrei Teslya, A POST-SOVIET EMPIRE?

