RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#124 :: Friday, 18 June 2021

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#124 :: Friday, 18 June 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#124 :: Friday, 18 June 2021
1. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with graduates of the Management Personnel Pool programme. (excerpt re meeting with Biden) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65873
2. TASS: Russian-US relations ‘not a one-way street,’ says Lavrov – tass.com/politics/1304581
3. Intellinews: Putin and Biden meet in Geneva for “constructive” talks
6. Moscow Times: Anna Arutunyan, Biden, Putin and the Return of Realpolitik. This week’s summit showed Washington and Moscow have accepted that neither is going to change the other’s behavior.
7. Sputnik: Biden Drops ‘Tough Guy’ Act in Geneva to Get Deal on Arms Control, Ex-Diplomat Says – sputniknews.com/analysis/202106171083171579-biden-drops-tough-guy-act-in-geneva-to-get-deal-on-arms-control-ex-diplomat-says/
8. Financial Times: David Speedie, Letter: Lecturing Russia on ‘global order’ gets the US nowhere.
9. TASS: Izvestia: Russia, US can take cooperation to another level.
10. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Baunov, Putin’s New (Old) Russia Meets Biden’s New America. What Moscow is proposing is a renewed format of Cold War-era relations, when the two sides operated in full recognition of their obvious differences, contained each other’s expansion, and together wrote the rules needed to avoid a fatal collision. – carnegie.ru/commentary/84800
11. Wall Street Journal: Biden Wants to Focus on China, but Putin and Russia Crises Remain a Distraction. The U.S. president has attempted to realign diplomatic, military and economic resources to better counter Beijing.
12. The Atlantic: Anna Nemtsova, The People of the Soil Have Won. Vladimir Putin has nothing to offer Joe Biden because his balancing act between Westernizers and more conservative forces is over.
13. The Economist editorial: Worth the air miles. Joe Biden’s summit with Vladimir Putin yielded only modest gains. But it beats the turbulence of the recent past.
14. The Economist: A whiff of détente. America and Russia return to traditional great-power diplomacy. Joe Biden’s and Vladimir Putin’s only concrete gains from their summit were small—but solid.
15. TASS: Izvestia: Russian regions may mandate coronavirus vaccination.
16. Intellinews: Moscow introduces mandatory coronavirus vaccination. Russia developed the first working vaccine against coronavirus, but Moscow has the lowest share of immunised residents of any city in Europe. Russians have been refusing the shot and now as infection rates soar again the state is going to force them to take it.
17. rt.com: Paul Robinson, With vaccines widely available in Russia, dying of Covid-19 has become optional. So why are so many intent on making that choice? – rt.com/russia/526939-coronavirus-vaccine-low-social-trust/
18. rt.com: Veteran US-based Kremlin critic Masha Gessen says Russians are swerving Covid-19 jabs because they ‘lack respect for human life’ – rt.com/russia/526851-gessen-respect-human-life/
19. TASS: Kommersant: Russia records rising consumer demand.
20. Interfax: Russian economy recovering, but outlook for sustainable growth unclear amid Covid, uncertainty – minister. – interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/72059/
21. Moscow Times: ‘You Have to Read the Signals’: The Human Rights Lawyer Taking On Russia’s Most Sensitive Cases. Pavel Chikov leads the Agora group of more than 200 lawyers in a system with the odds stacked against them.
22. New Statesman (UK): Helen Thompson, Why Joe Biden has been forced to accept Russia and Germany’s energy relationship. The removal of US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is an attempt to push Germany towards confrontation with China.
23. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Fyodor Lukyanov, Mending confrontation.
24. Russia in Global Affairs: Fyodor Lukyanov, HO-HUM WEST, NO-NONSENSE EAST – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/ho-hum-west-no-nonsense-east/
25. Russia Beyond: 17 words that DEFINED the Soviet Union – rbth.com/history/333906-words-defined-soviet-union
