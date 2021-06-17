RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#123 :: Thursday, 17 June 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#123 :: Thursday, 17 June 2021
1. Sputnik: Post-Summit, Putin Says Image of Biden Drawn by Media Has Nothing to Do With Reality – sputniknews.com/world/202106171083174981-post-summit-putin-says-image-of-biden-drawn-by-media-has-nothing-to-do-with-reality/
2. rt.com: Fyodor Lukyanov, Biden-Putin meeting shows Russia-US relations are set for a return to the Cold War-era. Strangely, that might be an improvement – rt.com/russia/526832-geneva-summit-cold-era-improvemernt/
3. Kremlin.ru: News conference following Russia-U.S. talks – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/65870
4. The White House: Remarks by President Biden in Press Conference
5. The White House: Remarks by President Biden Before Air Force One Departure
6. Moscow Times: ‘Red Lines’ and Respect: Takeaways and Reactions from Biden-Putin Summit.
7. The National Interest: Jacob Heilbrunn, U.S.-Russia Summit: Why Biden and Putin Both Won. Biden and Putin were able to take some baby steps toward restoring a semblance of a diplomatic relationship between Washington and Moscow.
8. Responsible Statecraft: James Carden, Biden heads home with a mixed bag from Geneva. The summit with Russian President Putin elicited some modest progress, but on the big security questions, a missed opportunity.
9. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, SUMMIT YAWN – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/06/16/summit-yawn/
10. New York Times: Moscow Commentators Celebrate That Biden Sees Russia as a Great Power. Cooler heads say that Mr. Biden skillfully laid the groundwork for what he can, and cannot, reasonably expect to gain from the Kremlin.
11. Washington Post: To Russians, Putin got what he wanted from Biden: Some ‘great power’ respect
12. The Spectator (UK): Anatol Lieven, Can Joe Biden get real about Russia? US hostility to Putin may be hardwired. But a little American humility could go a long way.
13. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, Between the lines of the Biden-Putin summit. Biden hinted U.S. wants Russia ‘back in the fold’ but Putin won’t being leaving China’s embrace any time soon.
14. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, Trust Lacking at Blah Summit – original.antiwar.com/mcgovern/2021/06/16/trust-lacking-at-blah-summit/
15. The National Interest: Nikolas Gvosdev, Russia Isn’t a Priority for Biden. There is an emergence of a calculus in which policy towards Russia must now be considered in the context of other priorities, rather than existing in an independent sphere.
16. Twitter: Michael McFaul, “The United States, contrary to what Putin just said, does NOT fund political organizations in Russia.”
17. Dances With Bears: John Helmer. WHAT PRESIDENT BIDEN AND HIS MEDIA CHORUS REVEALED ABOUT THEIR WAR-FIGHTING CAPABILITIES – johnhelmer.net/what-president-biden-and-his-media-chorus-revealed-about-their-war-fighting-capabilities/print/
18. Russia Matters: Survey: Experts Weigh In With Expectations for Biden-Putin Summit.
19. Moscow Times: Russia’s Unprecedented Mandatory Vaccination Push Divides Society. Russian officials are desperate to get citizens vaccinated in a nation that distrusts vaccines.
20. Valdai Discussion Club: William Hill, Russia and Its Neighbors, Thirty Years after the Fall – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/russia-and-its-neighbors-thirty-years-after/
21. RAND Corporation: Russia’s Global Interests and Actions. Growing Reach to Match Rejuvenated Capabilities.
