RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#120 :: Sunday, 13 June 2021

1. TASS: Putin expects Biden summit to restore contacts and establish dialogue – tass.com/russia/1302283
2. Moscow Times: Putin Hopes Biden Less Impulsive Than Trump.
3. Bloomberg: Biden Says Putin’s Right on U.S.-Russia Relations at ‘Low Point’
4. AP: At an arms control crossroads, Biden and Putin face choices.
5. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, SUCCESS IS CONFRONTATION – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/06/11/success-is-confrontation/
6. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, By painting Russia as an enemy, Biden is now caught in a trap of his own making ahead of his crucial Geneva showdown with Putin – rt.com/russia/526274-enemy-biden-trap-putin/
7. Politico: Matthew Rojansky, What It Means to Get Tough on Putin. U.S. presidents need to bring three different types of toughness to their dealings with Moscow.
8. Valdai Discussion Club: Oleg Barabanov, Waiting for the US-Russia Summit: A Constructive Agenda or New Sanctions? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/waiting-for-the-us-russia-summit-a-constructive/
9. Bloomberg: Leonid Bershidsky, Biden and Putin Should Save Their Breath. Their relationship is one that more personal contact can only make worse.
10. OPEN LETTER FROM THE AMERICAN COMMITTEE FOR US-RUSSIA ACCORD. A call for a new era of diplomacy and engagement between the U.S. and Russia – usrussiaaccord.org/open-letter-from-the-american-committee-for-us-russia-accord/
11. Russian International Affairs Council: Igor Ivanov, Geneva Meeting: A World in Waiting – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/geneva-meeting-a-world-in-waiting/
12. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Soviet collapse taught Russians the danger of being a messianic superpower. Biden makes it clear America hasn’t learnt the lesson. – rt.com/russia/526295-america-superpower-biden-claims/
13. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Further thoughts on the forthcoming Biden-Putin summit: U.S. policy built on false foundations.
14. New York Times: Russia scrambles to contain a new surge, as most of its people appear to be avoiding the Sputnik vaccine.
15. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karline, Dying from Corona in Russia Has Long Been “Optional” – unz.com/akarlin/dying-from-corona-in-russia/
16. Intellinews: Russian court official rules Navalny organisation extremist, as protest support dies away.
17. Meduza: No, this is not the end . Sociologist Konstantin Gaaze says the Kremlin’s crackdown on political competitors has mythologized Alexey Navalny.
18. Carnegie Moscow Center: Tatiana Stanovya, Purges and Professionals: the Transformed Russian Regime. The changes of 2020–2021 have proven so sweeping and profound that the Russian regime is undergoing a renaissance. Everything is now either pro-regime or anti-regime—i.e., criminal – carnegie.ru/commentary/84713
19. Moscow Carnegie Center: Andrei Kolesnikov and Boris Makarenko, Four Unknowns Ahead of Russia’s 2021 Parliamentary Elections. The Duma electoral campaign will lock in the inertia of parliamentary party dynamics. The regime will arrive at the 2024 presidential elections with a solid parliamentary majority – carnegie.ru/commentary/84722
20. Moscow Times: William Courtney and Richard Kauzlarich, Depoliticizing Russian Gas in Europe.
21. Global Times (China): GT Exclusive with Russian ambassador: What position would Russia take in case of an armed conflict between China and US?
22. RFE/RL: Putin Says Russia Is Ready To Hand Over Cybercriminals, But Only If U.S. Does The Same.
23. Russia Matters: U.S.-Russian Contention in Cyberspace: Are Rules of the Road Necessary or Possible? (Excerpt)
24. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Kiev fears deal between Washington and Kremlin.
25. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, What the Biden-Putin Summit Means for Ukraine. Both the Kremlin and the White House have set a low bar for the upcoming summit, which is not expected to yield any substantive agreements or major policy changes. Ukraine will continue to be a major source of contention between Washington and Moscow for the foreseeable future.
26. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Sorry Ukraine, Uncle Sam won’t be riding to your rescue: Biden delivers essential wake-up call to Kiev, ending years of delusion – rt.com/russia/526070-biden-ukraine-support-nordstream2/
27. Washington Post editorial: Russia’s FSB poisoned another Putin critic. It’s chilling.
