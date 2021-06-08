RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#119 :: Tuesday, 8 June 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#119 :: Tuesday, 8 June 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with heads of international news agencies. [meat for the Putin whisperers] – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65749
2. TASS: Too early to talk about victory over pandemic, time to think about its lessons — Putin – tass.com/politics/1300101
3. Wall Street Journal: Russia Puts the Squeeze on Social Media to Police Its Critics. Kremlin uses Twitter and other platforms to advance its goals overseas, but is now trying to prevent its opponents from using the same tools.
4. Coda: Felix Light, Taking out the ‘trash streamers’. Filled with drunkenness, violence and even murder, an outrageous phenomenon has dominated Russia’s underground internet for almost a decade — but now the authorities are trying to put an end to it.
5. Intellinews: Russia’s economy will grow 4% this year, says Putin
6. rt.com: Russian economy continues to rebound with huge surge in May – rt.com/business/525955-russian-economy-huge-surge/
7. TASS: Izvestia: Russia’s Central Bank determined to act to curb inflation.
8. Moscow Times: Fewer Russians Expect New Protests as Pressure on Opposition Intensifies – Poll
10. Jamestown Foundation: Pavel Baev, Distortions in Russian Economic Policy Exposed at Pompous Forum
11. TASS: Izvestia: Russia’s de-dollarization effort drives gold prices up.
12. Bloomberg: Biden Has ‘Wind at His Back’ for Putin Summit, Aide Says.
13. TASS: No cardinal changes expected in Russia-US relations after Putin-Biden summit, says expert – tass.com/politics/1300163
14. Bloomberg: Russian Space Chief Says U.S. Sanctions Keep Satellites Grounded
15. Interfax: Russia-U.S. relations at their lowest since Cold War ended – presidential aide Ushakov
16. Russia in Global Affairs: Archie Brown, THEN AND NOW – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/then-and-now/
17. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Gabuev and Leonid Kovachich, Comrades in Tweets? The Contours and Limits of China-Russia Cooperation on Digital Propaganda. Chinese and Russian online propagandists share broadly similar goals and tactics, but they still tend to work separately. Any efforts at greater coordination would have to surmount considerable barriers.
18. The Cipher Brief: Daniel Hoffman and Paul Kolbe, What a Future Russia House Must Look Like – thecipherbrief.com/article/russia/what-a-future-russia-house-must-look-like
19. rt.com: Nils van der Vegte, Help wanted: Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort & engage in lazy speculation – rt.com/russia/525873-russian-propaganda-western-narrative/
20. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Dr. Dolittles and Ben Alis: How Is the Collective North Responding to African Challenge? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/dr-dolittles-and-ben-alis-how-is-the-collective-north-responding-to-african-challenge/
21. Stimson Center: William Moon. Russian-American Cooperation on Personnel Reliability. Nuclear Security Depends on People. Looking back on the Cooperative Threat Reduction program assistance in improving Russian personnel reliability programs provides valuable insights for today’s experts. (excerpt) – stimson.org/2021/russian-american-cooperation-on-personnel-reliability/
22. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, SILLY SEASON – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/06/07/silly-season/
23. Intellinews: Biden agrees to meet Zelenskiy, but after the Putin summit
24. rt.com: Washington says Ukrainian claims Biden offered NATO membership action plan are incorrect, as Kiev backtracks on account of call – rt.com/russia/525979-biden-nato-help-claim-amended/
1
You must log in to post a comment.