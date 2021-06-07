RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#118 :: Monday, 7 June 2021
1. rt.com: Health minister reveals death rates have fallen to pre-pandemic levels in most of Russia, but some remote regions still struggling – rt.com/russia/525886-coronavirus-death-rates-falling/
2. TASS: Russia is preparing for possible disconnection from payment systems — Foreign Ministry – tass.com/politics/1299779
3. TASS: Sanctions against Russia will remain forever — diplomat – tass.com/politics/1299769
5. TASS: US needs to learn to respect Russia’s interests for relations to normalize, Putin says – tass.com/politics/1299251
6. Wall Street Journal: Putin Says the U.S. Wants to Hold Back Russia’s Development. In advance of a summit with Biden this month, the Russian leader called for improved relations with Washington.
7. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, St Petersburg Forum maps out Eurasian century. While G7, NATO and US-EU summits – all platforms for US power projection – will highlight European irrelevance.
8. The Bell: SPIEF: The state is everywhere – thebell.io/en/spief-the-state-is-everywhere/
9. Washington Post: Russia aimed for post-pandemic ‘normal’ at its business expo. Critics saw many holes.
10. Wall Street Journal: Holman W. Jenkins, Jr., Why Biden Is Meeting With Putin. Four U.S. presidents have found confronting the Russian leader more trouble than it’s worth.
11. Russia Matters: Simon Saradzhyan, Potential Fruits of the Biden-Putin Summit.
12. Counterpunch: Melvin Goodman, The Biden-Putin Summit: A Time of Testing – counterpunch.org/2021/06/07/the-biden-putin-summit-a-time-of-testing/
13. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Biden clears the air on Russia ties – indianpunchline.com/biden-clears-the-air-on-russia-ties/
14. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Beijing concerned about potential thaw between Moscow, Washington.
15. Russian International Affairs Council: Fyodor Lukyanov and Ivan Safranchuk, Modern World Order: Structural Realities and Great Power Rivalries – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/modern-world-order-structural-realities-and-great-power-rivalries/
16. Valdai Discussion Club: Jacob Shapiro, The Arrival of Multipolarity and Its Impact on US-Russia Relations – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-arrival-of-multipolarity-and-its-impact/
17. Interfax: IMEMO Director Feodor Voitolovsky: A new system of coordinates is a challenge for the modern world order.
18. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, Primary rehearsal – noyardstick.com/?p=905
19. rt.com: ‘Smeared, shut out & shadow-banned’: the inside story of how RT was branded a ‘foreign agent’ by free press-loving US officials – rt.com/russia/525773-rt-foreign-agent-officials/
20. Carnegie Moscow Center: Timur Umarov, Is There a Place for a U.S. Military Base in Central Asia?. It was not so long ago that the United States had military bases in the region. But now much depends on whether the advantages would outweigh the inevitable losses that Central Asian countries would sustain as a result of Moscow and Beijing’s displeasure.
21. Responsible Statecraft: Geoffrey Roberts, The case for non-intervention in Belarus. Leading by example is far more effective than a heavy-handed response to Lukashenko’s abuses.
22. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, 7 Years On, Ukraine’s Economy Fails to Impress – unz.com/akarlin/7-years-on-ukraines-economy-fails-to-impress/
23. Meduza: ‘A confession at gunpoint’. Roman Protasevich’s Belarusian state TV interview was conducted under duress, family says.
24. The New Kremlin Stooge: Mark Chapman, Look Out the Left, the Captain Said: the Capture of Roman Protasevich. (excerpt) – thenewkremlinstooge.wordpress.com/2021/06/05/look-out-the-left-the-captain-said-the-capture-of-roman-protasevich/
