RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#117 :: Friday, 4 June 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#117 :: Friday, 4 June 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Will Geneva Be Any Different Than Helsinki? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/will-geneva-be-any-different-than-helsinki/
2. Valdai Discussion Club: Ivan Timofeev, Layered Cake. What to Expect from the Putin-Biden Summit? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/layered-cake-what-to-expect-from-putin-biden/
3. Washington Post: Michael McFaul, How we should measure the success of Biden’s summit with Putin
4. CEPA: Kurt Volker, What Does a Successful Biden-Putin Summit Look Like? Not What You Think. There can be no accommodation unless and until Russian aggression ends and it returns to the rules-based order.
5. TASS: Geneva summit likely to signal US, Russia ready for serious dialogue – expert – tass.com/world/1293987?fbclid=IwAR0k2624y7Ezw_hj6A7YGfKYHOSJRt64KuuIMLU9JtVyPOz4dJp2pOHrOaE
6. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Cyber attack likely to change Putin-Biden summit’s agenda.
7. AP: Putin hails Russian vaccines, urges stronger climate action
8. Moscow Times: In Quotes: Putin Addresses ‘Russia’s Davos’. Vaccines, climate change and Nord Stream 2.
9. TASS: Putin says allegations that environmental issues are of no concern for Russia are nonsense – tass.com/society/1298571
10. Kremlin.ru: St Petersburg International Economic Forum plenary session.
12. RFE/RL: Moscow Court Upholds Justice Ministry’s Decision To Label Meduza A ‘Foreign Agent’
13. TASS: Foreign agent law protects Russia’s interests, says Kremlin – tass.com/politics/1298387
14. New York Times: THE SATURDAY PROFILE. ‘My Conscience Is Clean. And Yet They Came for Me.’ For years, Ivan Pavlov jousted with Russia’s “leviathan” security state. Now, as the lawyer for the opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny, he is in danger of being swallowed by it.
15. Financial Times: Russia completes Nord Stream 2 route in face of western opposition. Laying of controversial $11bn gas pipeline to Europe is finished two weeks before Putin meets Biden in Geneva.
16. TASS: Russia ready to implement projects similar to Nord Stream 2 with other states – tass.com/economy/1298593
17. Paul Goble: 1996 Russian Elections Made a Putin Inevitable, von Eggert Says.
18. blogs.lse.ac.uk: Björn Alexander Düben, Entente of the Autocrats: Examining the Domestic Drivers of China-Russia Alignment.
19. Moscow Times: Kirill Rogov, How Lukashenko Became a Bone in Putin’s Throat. Belarus’s deepening political isolation makes it easier but also more expensive for Moscow to control Lukashenko.
20. New York Times: The Saddam Fallacy: When Strongmen Are Actually Weak
21. Meduza: ‘I’ve been set up’. Belarusian state TV airs questioning of detained opposition journalist Roman Protasevich.
22. Moon of Alabama: Roman Protasevich, Casualty Of The Ryanair Incident In Belarus, Is Spilling The Beans – moonofalabama.org/2021/06/roman-protasevich-casualty-of-the-ryanair-incident-in-belarus-is-spilling-the-beans.html#more
1
You must log in to post a comment.