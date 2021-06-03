RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#116 :: Thursday, 3 June 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#116 :: Thursday, 3 June 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. rt.com: Majority of Russians willing to pay higher taxes to provide improved services to country’s most poor & needy citizens, poll shows – rt.com/russia/525546-higher-taxes-needy-citizens-poll/
2. Levada.ru: Covid-19 Society: Most Russians unworried about coronavirus, poll suggests.
3. Paul Goble: Middle Class in Russia Plays Very Different Role than in Western Countries, Gontmakher Says.
4. Reuters: A Russian village prospers thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic
5. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with representatives of the United Russia party – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65730
6. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russian pollster offers forecast of State Duma election results.
7. Moscow Times: Russia to Expand Anti-Magnitsky Sanctions Worldwide, Keep U.S. Adoption Ban
8. Bloomberg: Putin Defies Covid Risk, Political Strife With Flagship Forum
9. rt.com: Global investors continue to pour cash into Russia despite pandemic – EY – rt.com/business/525528-investors-pour-cash-into-russia/
10. Moscow Times: Russia’s Inflation Surge Is Not Temporary, Will Hurt Economy, Central Bank Warns. At ‘Russia’s Davos,’ Russia’s top economic policymakers debate how to tame price rises.
11. Bloomberg: Russia Cuts Dollar Holdings From $119 Billion Wealth Fund Amid Sanction
12. Russia Beyond: Why are Russian programmers the best in the world? – rbth.com/science-and-tech/333855-why-are-russian-programmers-best-in-the-world
13. Moscow Times: The 2021 Russian National Bestseller Award Goes to Alexander Pelevin. His winning novel “Pokrov-17” is a dystopian mystery.
14. rt.com: Paul Robinson, ‘The Raman empire?’ A dodgy Japanese noodle bar or the latest American NGO-driven attempt to weaponise spelling in Eastern Europe? – rt.com/russia/525539-roman-protasevich-western-weapon/
15. TASS: Izvestia: Geneva summit could bring about return of US, Russian ambassadors.
16. Responsible Statecraft: Daniel Larison, Biden’s grounding of Open Skies treaty is folly amid Russian tensions. And it’s a head-scratcher, since his campaign once called Trump’s withdrawal of the Cold War agreement ‘short-sighted.’
18. Reuters: Analysis: Hacks force Biden into more aggressive stance on Russia
19. The Spectator (UK): Raffaello Pantucci, Why Russia and China are competing to woo Belarus
20. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Belarus’ economy will collapse without Russia’s help. Belarus will run a budget deficit of some $2bn in 2021 and has no way to fund it without Russia’s help.
21. Paul Goble: Belarus Could Become a Normal European Country with Far Less Difficulty than Ukraine, Inozemtsev Says
22. Kennan Institute: Maxim Trudolyubov, Russian-Belarusian Codependence Highlighted in Wake of Forced Jet Landing
23. rt.com; Ryanair plane may have landed in Minsk due to fake bomb threat by angry opposition colleague, says Belarusian activist Protasevich – rt.com/russia/525562-ryanair-plane-opposition-threat/
24. Russian Foreign Ministry: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement and answers to media questions at a news conference following the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting via videoconference, Moscow, June 1, 2021 (excerpt) – mid.ru/en/press_service/minister_speeches/-/asset_publisher/7OvQR5KJWVmR/content/id/4760543
