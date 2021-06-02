RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#115 :: Wednesday, 2 June 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#115 :: Wednesday, 2 June 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Moscow Times: ‘Birthplace of Ice’ in Russia’s Arctic Sees Record-Breaking Start to Melting Season.
2. Financial Times: Russian elite hope Biden summit will boost foreign ties. Better western relations are high on the wishlist at annual St Petersburg forum, the country’s answer to Davos
3. TASS: Kommersant: Russia, US seek to agree on joint presidential statement amid looming sanctions.
4. The National Interest: Richard Burt and Jon Wolfsthal, Why Joe Biden Needs to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control. Determining whether trade-offs in some areas of military capability are worth both the stability they may create, the costs savings they may produce, and the benefits to alliance management that come with effectively negotiated agreements is a complicated task that mixes military and strategic considerations and, of course, domestic politics.
5. TASS: Putin-Biden summit may boost Russian-US cybersecurity cooperation, diplomat says – tass.com/politics/1297093
6. Interfax: Mikhail Gorbachev: Moscow and Washington can build a dialogue based on trust, although this will be complicated.
7. thescrum.substack.com: Patrick Lawrence, “The Rrrrussians come again.” Pre-summit nonsense – thescrum.substack.com/p/the-rrrrussians-come-again
8. Wall Street Journal: Garry Kasparov, Has Biden Lost His Nerve With Putin? With another summit in the works, there’s little to suggest any improvement over Trump’s feeble policy.
9. paulcraigroberts.org: Paul Craig Roberts, Is Putin Walking into a Propaganda Trap – paulcraigroberts.org/2021/06/02/is-putin-walking-into-a-propaganda-trap/
10. RFE/RL: Russian Bill Barring Navalny Associates From Running In Elections Passed.
11. Destination Est (D’EST): NEW RULES AROUND ORGANISING, CONDUCTING AND PUBLICISING PROTESTS IN RUSSIA – mcusercontent.com/2d835ef71d3ff31e4b486a420/files/9f321c5f-35d4-646b-98d4-39d71f8130b6/Report_28_jan_p2_EN.pdf
12. Meduza: Tatiana Stanovaya, Russia’s opposition is dead, long live Russia’s opposition – proekt.media/opinion/stanovaya-razgrom-fbk/
14. rt.com: Russia’s top security chief sends stern warning: Moscow willing to use real force against foreign adversaries, not just sanctions – rt.com/russia/525380-moscow-real-force-adversaries/
15. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: NATO countries embark on plethora of military exercises aimed at Russia.
16. rt.com: Use of tough sanctions against Russia amounts to ‘war,’ but neither Washington nor Brussels prepared for battle, says Rostec CEO – rt.com/russia/525467-rostec-ceo-washington-sanctions-war/
17. rt.com: ‘Wait till winter comes!’ It’s easy for EU to advocate ditching Russian gas when it’s warm, energy minister says – rt.com/business/525434-russian-gas-europe-refusal/
18. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russia is back in the Mediterranean and it is there to stay. Russia has been a power in the Mediterranean for ten centuries, but all but withdrew following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Now it is back, and it means to stay.
19. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, China, Russia mapmakers chart post-unilateral order. While media attention is fixated on upcoming Biden-Putin summit, the big picture is still Eurasia vs the Atlanticist West.
20. ru-pac.org: Alana Cross, Why it’s time to cancel Russophobia. In a country that prides itself on being a bastion for tolerance and diversity, there is absolutely no room for the egregious level of Russophobia that currently stains our political discourse. – ru-pac.org/post/why-it-s-time-to-cancel-russophobia
21. TASS: Advanced weapons to be supplied to Ukraine under the guise of NATO’s drills, says general.
22. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Are the Minsk II Peace Accords Worth Preserving? It is time to recognize that the Minsk process has run its course — and may if anything be blocking any more meaningful dialogue.
23. Washington Post: Daniel Dresser, Does everyone hate think tanks? Even the best think tank reforms are unlikely to change public perceptions. And that’s okay.
24. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, NOVICHOK INQUEST TO BE STOPPED – johnhelmer.net/novichok-inquest-to-be-stopped/print/
