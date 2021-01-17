RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#11 :: Sunday, 17 January 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#11 :: Sunday, 17 January 2021
1. Russia Beyond: How COVID-19 vaccination is proceeding in Russia – rbth.com/lifestyle/333282-how-covid-19-vaccination-is-proceeding-in-russia
2. National Review: Tuvia Tenenbom, Russia Has Its Own (Very Russian) Way of Dealing with COVID. ‘What’s the point of hiding from it?’
3. Paul Goble: During Lockdown, Russian Women Drank More, Gained Weight and Took Less Care of Themselves, New Study Finds.
4. TASS: Russia-US relations likely to remain extremely cold in coming years, says Medvedev – tass.com/politics/1245615
5. TASS: US elections may trigger fundamental world changes – Medvedev – tass.com/politics/1245589
6. TASS: Dmitry Medvedev, America 2.0. After the election – tass.com/opinions/1245253
7. Moscow Times: Felix Light, A Year After Shock Appointment, Russian Prime Minister Mishustin’s Star is Rising. Some experts are predicting that the well-connected technocrat might be destined for a long career at the summit of Russian politics.
8. AP: Germany approves resuming Russia gas pipeline work.
9. rt.com: Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline gets closer to finish line, first link expected to be completed by June – rt.com/business/512650-nord-stream-completion-june/
10. M.K. Bhadrakumar, How Russia is building its leverage in the Caucasus. Three-country working group to promote restoration and building of transport links through Azerbaijan and Armenia.
11. Facebook: Fred Weir, Arctic.
12. rt.com: Scott Ritter, Russia leaving Open Skies could actually open the door to broader and better diplomatic relations with the US and Europe – rt.com/op-ed/512698-open-skies-russia-us-europe/
13. PONARS Eurasia: Kathryn Stoner, How Much Should We Worry About a Resurrected Russia? More Than You Might Think
14. Center for New American Security: Andrea Kendall-Taylor and David Shullman, Navigating the Deepening Russia-China Partnership. … [Click here for full report (PDF)]
15. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Joe Biden’s Pick of Victoria Nuland Means Relations with Russia Could Get Worse. Reports of Victoria Nuland’s future appointment are sure to come as a source of elation to the government in Kiev. By the same token, they send perhaps the clearest message yet to Moscow that the prospects for meaningful U.S.-Russian rapprochement under a Biden administration appear exceedingly slim.
16. Awful Avalanche: The Illarionov Case: A Deeper Dive – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/01/16/the-illarionov-case-a-deeper-dive/
17. strategic-culture.org: 1996 Election – The Americans Didn’t Elect Yeltsin. Patrick Armstrong explains why the Time magazine’s “Yanks to the Rescue” story was utterly wrong – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/01/16/1996-election-the-americans-didnt-elect-yeltsin/
18. Washington Times: RowanScarborough, Justice Department knew there was no Russia collusion by spring of 2017.
19. rt.com: Flight scheduled to bring Russian opposition figure Navalny home to Moscow & possible arrest takes off from German capital – rt.com/russia/512794-navalny-flight-berlin-moscow/
20. Moscow Times: Navalny Returns to Russia. (live updates)
21. Washington Post editorial: Putin has the power to crush Navalny when he returns to Russia. He’ll be the loser if he does.
