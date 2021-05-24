RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#108 :: Monday, 24 May 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#108 :: Monday, 24 May 2021
1. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russia in May wrap. Russia’s economy has been recovering faster than expected and the outlook for the rest of the year is good.
2. Intellinews: Russia’s weather goes crazy. In May it was hotter on the coast of the Arctic Circle than in the Mediterranean. Russia is heating up three times faster than the rest of the world.
3. Moscow Times: Google Files First Lawsuit Against Russia’s Internet Censor.
4. rt.com: Fortuna pipe-laying vessel resumes work on Nord Stream 2 in German waters – rt.com/business/524593-nord-stream-pipe-laying-continues/
5. Paul Goble: Image of Sakharov, Once the Conscience of the Nation, an Increasingly Blurred Figure for Russians, Lev Gudkov Says.
6. The National Interest: Michael O’Hanlon, The Art of War in the Age of Peace. America should not try to cover the whole Earth with a U.S. security blanket. That is especially true for areas near Russia or China.
7. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, Exploring a U.S.-Russian summit agenda.
8. Russia in Global Affairs: Piotr Dutkiewicz, WORN CLICHÉ TURNING INTO REALITY: WHAT’S NEXT AFTER US/NATO LEAVING AFGHANISTAN. – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/after-us-nato-afghanistan/
9. New Left Review: Georgi Derluguian, A SMALL WORLD WAR. (excerpt) – newleftreview.org/issues/ii128/articles/georgi-derluguian-a-small-world-war
10. TASS: Russia publishes data on number of strategic offensive arms owned by Russia and U.S. – tass.com/politics/1293117
11. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, By pushing for regime change in Russia, the EU Parliament has revealed how irrelevant & unreliable it is for the future of Europe – rt.com/russia/524646-eu-parliament-unreliable-future/
12. TASS: Russia will never turn the other cheek in foreign policy matters, top diplomat says – tass.com/politics/1292403
13. Russia International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, To Stay or Not to Stay? Seven Concerns Russia Has about the OSCE – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/to-stay-or-not-to-stay-seven-concerns-russia-has-about-the-osce/
14. The Jerusalem Post: Lev Stesin, Russia’s harsh condemnation of Israel – What does it mean for the future? Though such tough language directed at Israel has not been heard since the days of the Soviet Union, it is still very premature to declare Russia returning to its Middle East policies of the Cold War.
15. University Consortium: The UC Interview Series: Dr Alex Pravda. (excerpt)
16. TASS: Belarusian coup attempt likely involved US intelligence agencies, says Lavrov – tass.com/world/1293063
17. TASS: Kommersant: Belarus to face repercussions over forced plane landing, detention of opposition figure.
18. rt.com: ‘Shocking act’: US & EU denounce emergency plane landing in Belarus that led to arrest of wanted editor of Telegram channel – rt.com/russia/524614-belarus-jet-landing-reaction/
19: Twitter: Ivan Katchanovski, Roman Protasevich.
20. Twitter: Timothy Snyder, Belarus would not have hijacked an EU plane without Russian approval.
21. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with the newspaper Argumenty i Fakty, Moscow, May 24, 2021 – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4741307
