RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#105 :: Thursday, 20 May 2021

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#105 :: Thursday, 20 May 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#105 :: Thursday, 20 May 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.
1. Moscow Times: Russia Closes In on Eurovision Trophy With Manizha’s Qualifier.
2. Kremlin.ru: Meeting on implementing certain provisions of the Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/65607
3. rt.com: Talks between Lavrov & Blinken ‘constructive’: Pair discussed situation on Russian-Ukrainian border & treatment of US state media – rt.com/russia/524301-lavrov-blinken-constructive-dialogue/
4. Meduza: Clearing the roadblocks. Lavrov and Binken discuss regional conflicts, Navalny, and the repression of the opposition during first face-to-face meeting
5. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Does the Blinken-Lavrov Meeting Signal A Thaw In U.S.-Russia Relations? With the two sides expressing a broad willingness to cooperate, despite deep-seated policy differences, the Blinken-Lavrov meeting could set the tone for a possible summit between Biden and Putin later this summer.
6. Moscow Times: Navalny Has ‘Recovered’ After Hunger Strike — Prisons Chief.
7. Interfax: Kremlin admits ‘extremist’ election ban bill needs amendment.
8. Interfax: Top Russian court rules in favour of single-person protests.
9. New York Times: Kremlin Escalates Fight With U.S. Funded Journalists, Officials Say. The fight over the future of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has significant implications for press freedom across Russia.
10. Intellinews: Germany confirms US sanctions waiver on key Nord Stream 2 company
11. Bloomberg: U.S. Calls Effort to Halt Nord Stream 2 Pipeline a Long Shot
12. greenwald.substack.com: Glenn Greenwald, Biden, Reversing Trump, Permits a Key Putin Goal: a New Russian Natural Gas Pipeline to Germany. That Trump was controlled by Putin and served his agenda was the opposite of reality. First Obama, and now Biden, have accommodated Moscow far more.
13. RFE/RL: Did The West Promise Moscow That NATO Would Not Expand? Well, It’s Complicated.
14. National Security Archive: NATO Expansion: What Gorbachev Heard. Declassified documents show security assurances against NATO expansion to Soviet leaders from Baker, Bush, Genscher, Kohl, Gates, Mitterrand, Thatcher, Hurd, Major, and Woerner.
15. Moscow Times: Russian Arctic Temps Now Hotter Than in Mediterranean.
16. AP: U.S., Russia at odds over military activity in the Arctic
17. Russia Matters: Katarina Kertysova, The Prospects for US-Russia Climate Engagement Under Moscow’s Chairing of the Arctic Council.
18. Antiwar.com: Matthew Ehret and Edward Lozansky, Will the Arctic Become a Frontier of War or a Domain for Cooperation? What Must be Discussed at a US-Russia Summit – original.antiwar.com/Matthew_Ehret/2021/05/19/will-the-arctic-become-a-frontier-of-war-or-a-domain-for-cooperation/
19. RealClearInvestigations: Aaron Mate, Accused Russiagate ‘Spy’ Kilimnik Speaks — and Evidence Backs His ‘No Collusion’ Account
20. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, WHITE NOISE, WHITE SILENCE — RUSSIA & PALESTINE – johnhelmer.net/white-noise-white-silence-russia-palestine/print/
21. Reuters: Russia offers to help mediate in Armenia-Azerbaijan border row.
22. AP: Ukraine’s leader fears US making deal with Russia
23. Facebook: Volodymyr Ishcenko, Medvedchuk.
24. Kyiv Post: How Kremlin propaganda grooms Donbas teenagers for ‘Russian world’
25. The National Interest: George Beebe, Managing Confrontation in U.S.-Russian Relations. Can Biden’s approach succeed where other U.S. approaches have failed?
