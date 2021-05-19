RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#104 :: Wednesday, 19 May 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#104 :: Wednesday, 19 May 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Moscow Times: Climate Change to Transform Russia’s Landscape By 2100 – Study
2. rt.com: Rising prices & low salaries: Despite signs of economic recovery from Covid-19 crisis, Russians say money is main cause of stress – rt.com/russia/524224-low-salaries-stress-cause/
3. Interfax: Medvedev calls for ensuring everyone’s access to coronavirus vaccines, abandoning ‘vaccine nationalism’
4. TASS: Sanctions, absurd allegations poison life of generations, ex-PM says – tass.com/politics/1291411
5. TASS: US may be removed from list of unfriendly states if its policy changes — senior diplomat – tass.com/politics/1290931
6. Intellinews: The freedom of the press is under attack in both the east and the west
7. Intellinews: Russia’s better than expected recovery continues in first quarter
8. The Times (UK): We fund Russian democracy protesters, boasts U.S. group
9. rt.com: Russian parliament votes through ban on candidates linked to ‘extremist groups,’ as court mulls designation for Navalny campaign – rt.com/russia/524151-candidates-extremist-groups-connection-ban/
11. raamoprusland.nl: Mark Galeotti, Hacking controversy highlights Kremlin’s self-destructive approach
12. rt.com: Report says US will waive some sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline – but reveals possible ‘Plan B’ to stop Russia-Germany gas link – rt.com/russia/524181-biden-nord-stream-sanctions-germany/
13. TASS: SWIFT to continue working in Russia as usual — Central Bank.
14. TASS: Vedomosti: Russia cuts investment in US bonds to historic low.
15. AP: U.S.-Russia showdown looms as top diplomats meet in Iceland
16. Financial Times: Tony Barber, Arctic rivalry heats up among the great powers. Friction in other parts of the globe as well as climate change are fuelling tensions in the high north.
17. eurekalert.org: NATIONAL RESEARCH UNIVERSITY HIGHER SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS, How Russia can protect its rights in the Arctic. Baselines and historical territorial waters.
18. AP: Russian lawmakers vote to follow U.S. out of overflight treaty.
19. Valdai Discussion Club: Thomas Graham, Can the United States Build an Alliance of Democracies? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/can-the-us-build-an-alliance-of-democracies/
20. TASS: Kommersant: Ukraine draws up its own Minsk agreements.
21. New Jersey Star-Ledger: David S. Foglesong, Don’t believe everything you hear about Russia – or China.
22. Twitter: Ben Aris, So wtf are we doing?
23. Center for a New American Security: CNAS Launches Transatlantic Forum on Russia
24. PODCAST: Talk World Radio: Katrina vanden Heuvel on U.S.-Russia Relations
25. Newsweek.com: American Cold War Adviser Asks ‘Gentleman’ Vladimir Putin for Russian Citizenship (Suzanne Massie)
1
You must log in to post a comment.