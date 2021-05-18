RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#103 :: Tuesday, 18 May 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#103 :: Tuesday, 18 May 2021
1. Moscow Times: Moscow Voters Most Likely to Back Putin, United Russia Despite Tepid Numbers – Poll.
2. rt.com: 56% of Russians would back Putin if presidential elections were held this week, poll shows, ahead of critical parliamentary vote – rt.com/russia/524128-putin-favor-poll-shows/
3. Intellinews: Global warming will open up Russia’s Far North to agriculture over next two decades
4. Counterpunch: Dean Baker, Hot Tip for the NYT on Vaccines: There are These Two Countries Called Russia and China – counterpunch.org/2021/05/18/hot-tip-for-the-nyt-on-vaccines-there-are-these-two-countries-called-russia-and-china/
5. rt.com: 42% of Russians do not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 ‘under ANY circumstances,’ even to enable travel abroad, says survey – rt.com/russia/524051-survey-want-covid19-vaccinations/
6. Moscow Times: Russia’s Economy Almost Hits Pre-Coronavirus Levels.
7. Moscow Times: Russia Says Won’t Block Twitter, Will Keep Throttling Speeds.
8. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Germany gives green light for work to complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
9. Deadline: Eastern Promise: How Russia’s Screen Sectors Are Recovering In The Face Of The Pandemic.
10. NBCNews.com: Russia’s New Stalin Center evokes pride, and revulsion
11. TASS: US uses Russian restrictions as excuse to suspend consular services, senior diplomat says – tass.com/politics/1291005
12. Interfax: Russia’s Lavrov previews meeting with USA’s Blinken.
13. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, How US Intelligence Community Views Rivalry With Russia and China – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/how-us-intelligence-community-views-rivalry-with-r/
14. AFP: Russia warns West against Arctic encroachment ahead of talks
15. AP: Russia’s northernmost base projects its power across Arctic
17. TASS: Izvestia: Palestine welcomes Russia’s idea of extended Middle East Quartet meeting.
18. Moscow Times: Marianna Belenkaya, Russia’s Timid Approach to the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. The Kremlin has taken an emphatically neutral position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
19. The Print (India): China not happy with arms supply, but Russia-India friendship unshakeable: Carnegie Moscow head. Dmitri Trenin says Russia can’t be dictated to by another country, adds that real test for India from Moscow’s perspective is how it tackles S-400 deal issue with U.S.
20. Asia Times: Sudan could be the setting for replay of the ‘Great Game’. This time, it could be a three-sided fight among the US, Russia and China.
21. Valdai Discussion Club: Timofei Bordachev, Russia and Central Asia: Between Pragmatism and Geopolitics – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/russia-and-central-asia-between-pragmatism/
22. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, The real ‘malign influence’? How America helped destroy democracy & turn Ukraine’s Maidan dream into a nightmare for its people. – rt.com/russia/524034-america-destroy-democracy-ukraine/
23. Vice: How a War on the Edge of Europe Became a Training Ground for the Far-Right. The war in Ukraine became a magnet for white supremacists from around the world, who fought on both sides of the conflict, living out their battlefield fantasies.
24. The Duran: Why Navalny is in prison? | Navalny’s Yves Rocher case in details. (video) – theduran.com/for-what-reason-navalny-is-in-prison-for-navalnys-yves-rocher-case-in-details/
