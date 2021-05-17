RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#102 :: Monday, 17 May 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#102 :: Monday, 17 May 2021
1. TASS: Izvestia: Russia might face third COVID-19 wave due to slow vaccination uptake.
2. rt.com: Gabriel Gavin, The diplomatic war over Covid-19: US & EU fighting ‘shameful’ campaign against Russia’s Sputnik V jab, Moscow’s UN envoy tells RT – rt.com/russia/523907-west-campaign-against-sputnikv/
3. Wall Street Journal: In Russia, Alexei Navalny’s Allies Fight to Stay Afloat. With the Kremlin critic jailed and key aides exiled or under house arrest, his supporters are struggling to launch a coherent challenge to President Vladimir Putin.
4. rt.com: American ‘regime change’ specialists NED claim credit for Belarus protests & boast of funding Russian opposition during prank call – rt.com/russia/523956-regime-change-belarus-prank/
5. Valdai Discussion Club: The New Green Normal and Russia. The world is on the verge of a qualitative change in all economic parameters, according to the logic of the green transformation, writes Valdai Club Programme Director Oleg Barabanov. The mechanism of transition to new taxes and standards has been launched. You can refuse to accept it and fight it, but the green clock is ticking. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-new-green-normal-and-russia/
6. Oilprice.com: Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand
7. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, The Gaza Tightrope: Can Russia Balance Good Relations with Both Israel and Palestine? By dint of its regional clout and its credibility with both of the belligerents, Moscow sees itself as uniquely positioned to affect the reconciliation process between Israel and Palestine.
8. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia may expand list of ‘unfriendly’ countries.
9. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Nobody can ever hate Russia enough to satisfy West’s fanatical anti-Moscow fringe, as mainstream commentators are now discovering – rt.com/russia/523816-fanatical-anti-kremlin-hatred/
10. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson. STRIKING BACK AT MODERN DAY MACARTHYISM – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/05/15/striking-back-at-modern-day-macarthyism/
11. TASS: Climate, social issues are Arctic Council’s key topics to 2023 – tass.com/economy/1290277
12. Carnegie Moscow Center: Paul Stronski and Grace Kier, A Fresh Start on U.S. Arctic Policy Under Biden. The Biden administration does not want conflict in the Arctic, but the potential for tension in the region depends not only on the U.S. administration, but on the actions of Russia (and China) too.
13. The Hill: E. Wayne Merry, Time for jaw-to-jaw with Moscow
14. rt.com: Scott Ritter, Biden wants to avoid Trump’s fate of US-Russia relations dominating his presidency, so White House needs summit more than Kremlin – rt.com/russia/524012-biden-presidency-us-russia-relations/
15. 19fortyfive.com: Daniel Davis, How To Possibly Start A War With Russia: Let Ukraine Join NATO
16. War on the Rocks: Samuel Charap. EXPANDING THE SCOPE FOR STATECRAFT IN U.S. RUSSIA POLICY – warontherocks.com/2021/05/expanding-the-scope-for-statecraft-in-u-s-russia-policy/
17. The Hauge Times: Dean O’Brien, Donbass people don’t want to re-integrate Ukraine – thehaguetimes.com/2021/05/13/dean-obrien-donbass-people-dont-want-to-re-integrate-ukraine/
18. TASS: Kremlin not to consider Kiev’s idea of swapping Medvedchuk for convicted Ukrainians – tass.com/politics/1290407
19. Izvestia: Igor Karmazin, General inspection: Why US secretary of state came to Ukraine.
20. New Europe: Cristian Rosu, Ukraine’s chances to join NATO are slim to none, despite Zelensky’s claims – neweurope.eu/article/ukraines-chances-to-join-nato-are-slim-to-none-despite-zelenskys-claims/
21. Financial Times: Lilia Shevtsova, Bullying Russia yearns to be treated as a great power. Vladimir Putin generates suspense in world affairs like some geopolitical Alfred Hitchcock.
22. mintpressnews.com: Oliver Boyd-Barrett, The MH17 Trial: The Dangers of Presuming the Fairness of a Geopolitically-Driven Enterprise. Inspection of the MH17 saga teaches us, in the first instance, never simply to presume that an enterprise that appears to have the status of an officially supported and endorsed international legal proceeding must on that account be above reproach.
23. Chatham House (UK): Myths and misconceptions in the debate on Russia. How they affect Western policy, and what can be done. (excerpt)
